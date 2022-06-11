Windsor - State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members, via the SECU Foundation, funded $10,000 four-year college scholarships to two local graduating high school seniors for study at one of the 16 campuses in the University of North Carolina System.
The scholarship recipients are:
Emoni Lah’Shae McFadden, a senior at Bertie Early College, for study at N.C. State University;
Asia Monay Cooper, a senior at Bertie High School, for study at Winston-Salem State University.
Funded by Credit Union members, the $10,000 “People Helping People®” Scholarship recognizes the recipient’s community involvement, leadership, character and integrity, as well as scholastic achievement.
The funds are provided for tuition and university approved educational expenses over eight consecutive semesters. High School scholarships awarded for the 2022 academic year represent a $4.35 million contribution toward the educational goals of college-bound students.
“We are so proud that the Foundation has been able to offer the high school scholarship program to hundreds of students each year,” said Jama Campbell, SECU Foundation Executive Director. “This longstanding program is an excellent example of SECU Foundation’s strong advocacy for education and desire to give students the confidence and financial capability to achieve their dream of going to college. On behalf of SECU Foundation, we offer our sincere congratulations and best wishes to these worthy recipients.”
The SECU Foundation “People Helping People” High School Scholarship program has provided over $70 million in scholarships for North Carolina high school seniors since funding began in 2005.
About SECU and the SECU Foundation
A not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members, SECU has been providing employees of the state of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 85 years. SECU is the second largest credit union in the U.S. with over $51 billion in assets and serves over 2.6 million members through 274 branch offices, over 1,100 ATMs, 24/7 Member Services via phone and a Mobile App.