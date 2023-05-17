Senior Resource Fair
By John Foley
Sixty years ago this month youngsters ignored the fact May was declared “Senior Citizens Month” after a 1963 meeting between the National Council of Senior Citizens and President John F. Kennedy.
Those same youngsters are most likely paying more attention to all things ‘Senior Citizen” today.
While Kennedy christened May, “Senior Citizen” month, President Jimmy Carter had the name of the recognition changed to “Older American Month” in 1980.
In recognition of the month and in honor of older Americans, the Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center will be hosting a Senior Resource Fair on May 26.
The event will provide seniors in the community the wide variety of resources available to them. A number of vendors and services representatives will be on hand to answer any questions. The fair is being held at the old Bertie High School Gym, which is located at 715 U.S. 13, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.
“This is something we are doing for the seniors in the county,” said Council on Aging Director Venita Thompson. “This is a wonderful opportunity for the seniors to see what is available for them ask questions and get some answers. All seniors are invited.”
The Bertie County Council on Aging serves all Bertie County Senior citizens, aged 60 or older, and their spouses. Bertie County is home to roughly 3,947 older adults. More than 31 percent of the county’s seniors are at or below the poverty level.
Bertie County is a rural county with a minority senior population of 2,027, roughly 51 percent. Through the council’s programs 400-500 seniors and their families receive care during a year.
The council provides numerous programs for older Americans in need of food, friendship and other services. The county has a popular congregate nutrition program. The program provides a full catered meal that assures one-third of the daily recommended dietary allowances.
The meals are at noon Monday through Friday. The center has three nutrition sites in Bertie County: Windsor, Aulander and Colerain. These sites are open from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. during the week and a nutrition site manager is present to coordinate activities and distribute meals.
Recreation, educational programs and “time to chat” are available for the patrons to enjoy. Each senior is asked to contribute $1 towards the cost of the meal.
If one has a problem with mobility, Thompson provides home delivered meals, also. Home delivered meals, better known as “Meals on Wheels,” is similar to congregate nutrition, in that it is a well balanced, catered meal delivered to homebound Seniors Monday through Friday. Home Delivered Meals provides a brief visit by a volunteer along with a daily meal.
Currently there are two routes within the county. One is located in Windsor and one in Aulander. Colerain has home delivered meals, but family members or caregivers pick up the meals at the nutrition site for the homebound persons. A $1 contribution is asked of each recipient.
If transportation is a challenge, one may call the senior center. Transportation is provided for Seniors from all areas of the county on a pre-scheduled basis, Monday through Friday. Transportation is provided to the Windsor Nutrition site, social services, health department, grocery stores, drug stores, post office, etc.
Special medical transportation is provided when needed. Transportation is provided through a contract with the Choanoke Public Transportation Authority (CPTA) and medical transportation is provided by C&J Non-Emergency Transport. Contributions of $1 are asked to help continue the services.
With a contracted home health agency, the council provides a certified nursing assistant to “relieve” a primary, unpaid caregiver for loved ones that would be unsafe if left alone due to mental and or physical problems. The center also offers wellness and exercise classes, health services, tax services and a large print library.
The purpose of the Bertie County Senior Center is to be a focal point where seniors can go for services and activities enhancing their dignity, support their independence and encourage involvement in and with the community.
The Senior Center also serves as a source of information on aging services and activities, and provides opportunities for volunteerism for Seniors and others alike. The Senior Center can never have too many volunteers.
The Bertie County Council on Aging Senior Center is located at 103 West School St. in Windsor. For more information, call 252-794-5315.