Food made with love and a smile.
That’s what locals and visitors will get when visiting Spencer’s Snack Bar in downtown Windsor.
The restaurant has been a popular destination for many generations with a rich history that has seen trials, like multiple floods over the years. But with God’s help the businesses current owner’s Nancy and Vic Thompson continue to serve its patrons in memory of Nancy’s late father, Spencer Pierce.
It’s a simple take-out restaurant for those looking for breakfast or lunch with no entrance or tables. Just walk up to the window, place an order and wait for the order.
“I am so grateful and thankful to God for putting me at Spencers. I give Him all the glory. I love and so very much appreciate each and every customer He had blessed me with,” said Nancy Thompson.
Long before Spencer’s Snack Bar became famous locally for its double cheeseburgers, it was known as the “bus station,” and helping travelers get to their destinations.
The history of Spencer’s Snack Bar goes back to the Bus Station. In fact, some longtime locals still refer to it as “the bus station.”
The Windsor bus operations originated in the Hotel Pearl, which was located on the north end of Queen Street circa 1905.
William and Lillian Smallwood began selling bus tickets in 1931 in the second bus station location at 124 South King Street.
Afterwards, the Smallwoods sold bus tickets across the street from the previous location at 124 South King Street, where the Smallwoods opened a little restaurant.
Later, a new building was built, and the bus station moved to 208 West Granville Street, the current home of Spencer’s Snack Bar.
Western Union telegraph services were added when the bus station moved to Granville Street.
Bus systems developed quickly as better equipment became available and roads were improved.
In the 1930’s, two buses left Windsor daily, but by 1968 there were eight buses daily. In the early days, a one-way ticket to Norfolk, Virginia, was $1.25, but by 1968 the same ticket cost $4.20.
The Smallwoods retired in 1968 after 37 years of continuous service. The couple was awarded a plaque which read, “Carolina Trailways Service Award.”
In the 1970’s, Lewis and Inez Tadlock moved to Windsor to run the bus station. The Tadlocks operated the station for approximately 10 more years.
In the early years of the bus station, when the buses would arrive, Otis Mitchell would be in the yard to say, “the bus is coming.”
Even after Windsor no longer had buses coming, Mitchell would still holler, “the bus is coming.” He thought is was his job to announce the bus.
Their son, Milton Tadlock, ran the bus station for an additional year at the Granville Street location before it was relocated to Roberson’s Service Station on South King Street in the 1980s.
The bus station continued to operate a few more years until it was closed due to bus operations being discontinued in Windsor.
According to records, Locke Smallwood closed in the front porch of the bus station on Granville Street, the current Spencer’s Snack Bar location, for serving food and Locke ran the bus station.
Frank Byrum and his wife, Ruth, sold fast food in the early 1950s from the closed in porch, known as Frank’s Place. The menu consisted of fast food like hamburgers and hot dogs. Families would get food and go to the movies.
Frank ran the snack bar until his health got bad in the late 1960s. It remained closed for a long time.
Milton and Barbara Tadlock took over the snack bar when their children were small to earn extra income. It became known as Tadlock’s Snack Bar.
Barbara did a lot of the work while Milton continued to work at Lea Lumber Company. Their children, Mark and Jill, helped in the snack bar as they got older.
The Tadlock family ran the snack bar for eight or nine years until the late 1970s.
In addition to the Tadlock family, other owners/operators of the snack bar were Betty Joyce Castelloe, Ruth Phelps, Robert and Ann Turner and Freda Hoggard.
Nancy’s father, Spencer, changed the name to Spencer’s Snack Bar when he purchased the business in 1993.
“My daddy, Spencer Pierce, ran the business beginning in 1993 until he retired in 2003 and I took over. There have been many wonderful families that owned and operated the business before us,” said Nancy.
Since the Pierce/Thompson family started Spencer’s Snack Bar, it has been hit by flooding from several hurricanes and tropical storms. Beginning with Hurricane Floyd in 1999 and several more times including twice within two weeks in 2016 with Tropical Storm Julia and Hurricane Matthew.
Each time the family, along with employees and community members, would clean up the devastation and reopen the doors to serve its patrons.
In 2017, Nancy was awarded the Citizen of the Year Award from the Windsor/Bertie County Chamber of Commerce for her hard work and dedication to the citizens of Bertie County.
If someone was in need of a meal, Nancy always has made sure they had something, no questions asked, even if they were unable to pay.
“I consider each and everyone, my friend and family. I love them so much. Many heartfelt thanks and love to my husband, Vic, and my employees. They are awesome to me and I couldn’t do it without them,” said Nancy.
Spencer’s Snack Bar is known is its double cheeseburgers, but also serves a variety of other items. Breakfast and lunch is served from 7:30 a.m. until 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
Spencer’s Snack Bar is located at 208 West Granville St. in Windsor.
When she is not cooking and spreading joy and God’s love at the snack bar, Nancy enjoys spending time with her mom, Margaret, her husband, Vic, her son and daughter-in-law, Spencer and Kristy and her two grandchildren, Harry and Skylar.