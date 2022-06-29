There is still time to enjoy the fun activities at the Bertie County Library in Windsor and the Sallie Harrell Jenkins Library in Aulander this summer.
From July 5 through July 9, the Bertie County Library will have a grab-and-take craft kit, along with a seek-out treasure in a library scavenger hunt.
Movie Night will be at 5 p.m. on Monday, July 11. Finding Nemo will be playing. The library will be hosting Amazing Teacher that same week, at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, July 13.
For children 10 years or older, the library will be having a T-shirt-to-bookbag workshop at 4 p.m. on Thursday, July 14. Registration for this event is required, and children will need to bring their own T-shirt.
Jef the Mime will be performing Interactive Theatre at both library’s on Tuesday, July 19. At 10:30 a.m., Jef the Mime will be at the Bertie County Public Library followed at 3 p.m. at the Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library.
Mermaid Story Time will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 21 at the Bertie County Public Library.
Not only are there fun things for the children, there is also a fun event for adults at 5 p.m. Monday, July 25 at the Bertie County Public Library there will be an adult painting class with N.C. Cooperative Extension.
Sylvan Heights Bird Park will be coming to both libraries on Tuesday, July 26.
The Scotland Neck-based waterfowl park will be at the Bertie County Public Library at 10:30 a.m. and then at the Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library at 3 p.m. the same afternoon.
Also, for students that have reading logs at the Bertie County Public Library, they will be due on Tuesday, July 26.
Lastly, to wrap up the summer the Bertie County Public Library will be hosting a reading challenge completer’s wrap up party at 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 28.
Do not miss out on the fun things the two libraries in the county will be hosting for the month of July.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor and the Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.