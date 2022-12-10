Bertie County resident Bob Melton learned martial arts from the outside looking in.
Today, he has developed a program to help kids on the outside come in. He believes this to be the key to reducing gang involvement.
At sixteen years old, Melton stood outside of a Baltimore karate studio and watched as a Korean master instructed a group of Korean teenagers on the art of Karate. After watching through the window three different days, young Melton decided he wanted to join in and learn the moves.
On the fourth day Melton entered the studio and, through the teacher’s Korean daughter who served as an interpreter, asked if he could join the class.
The Korean — through his daughter — said, “No”
For three more consecutive days Melton returned to the studio, watched the class, and each day entered the studio and through the teacher’s daughter asked to join the class, getting a louder “no” each time.
Once Melton assured himself he had moves he saw through the window memorized enough to become good at them, he entered the studio, told the young girl that he was going home to practice the Kata he had been watching and that after he returned in 10 days he would be the best student in the class. He also explained he expected to be accepted into the class after that.
When the translator explained the proposition to her father, the Korean Master laughed.
Ten days pass quickly when one has to learn something he watched through a window. However, for Melton, window peering into class worked out. After two years, Melton went on to study with Chuck Norris, Joe Dimmick and Dan Inosanto.
That was over 50 years ago.
Today, Melton has developed a program he knows will help keep his students focused and on the right track.
“It’s discipline, discipline, discipline,” professes Melton, himself a Black Belt many times over. “Discipline saves lives. With discipline you can do anything, Without it, you’re done.”
His organization, Eastern North Carolina Youth Coalition, has developed a discipline-based Martial Arts program that uses the training to teach. Melton believes that discipline is the foundation for success in life.
Straying from the “D” word, dysfunctional, Melton believes the other “D” word, discipline is inviting and it is what children are in need of.
“I do not like the word dysfunctional, although that is a major problem. Dysfunctional living situations do not lend themselves to teaching discipline. Discipline is what it takes to keep kids on the right track. And, we do not teach fighting. We are non-contact Martial Arts. Martial Arts is about discipline and repetitiveness and doing the same moves over and over,” claims Melton.
According to a study from the National Library of Medicine, “longer training of Martial Arts was associated with lower levels of aggressiveness, stress reduction and helped to alleviate bullying in children.”
Martial Arts also highlights respect for others as the foundation of the teaching and Melton believes respect and discipline go hand in hand.
The weekly program not only instills discipline, but also touches on social skills, self control and conflict resolution. Melton can attest first hand that Martial Arts training helps with focus and the ability to pay attention, which is becoming a major problem for the nation’s youth.
The program works on the philosophy that bullies and gang leaders target young people they perceive as timid and under confident, therefore instilling confidence and self control will tend to fend off bullies.
“First and foremost, the main goal is to boost a child’s confidence to make them less likely a target. We teach certain techniques that can be said and done to make bullies leave. We also teach other strategies that children can use to avoid bullying situations,” said Melton. “We also teach self-defense techniques in case your child is forced to defend themselves.”
For the most part, the skill begins from the outside. The discipline Melton practices in his Kenpo classes begins with the teacher, instructors and students absorbing the self-discipline martial arts offers.
Melton also believes the moves he teaches in Martial Arts are based on self defense, not aggression.
“A person learns to fight to keep from fighting. It’s self control and discipline. That’s the foundation for success,” said the instructor.
Currently, Melton is preparing to launch his program at the Bertie County Recreation Center and is in planning discussions with other county organizations regarding adoption of the program. For more information you can contact the Eastern North Carolina Youth Coalition at 252-325-2979.