Applications are still being accepted for food and merchandise vendors for the 30th Annual Scuppernong River Festival.
The event will be held, Saturday, Oct. 9, in downtown Columbia.
“Spaces are still available which provides a wonderful opportunity for local churches, clubs and organizations,” stated Nicole Roughton of the festival planning committee. “A food booth can help organizations raise funds while providing a service to the community and a front-row seat to the day-long street festival.”
For information call 252-796-2781 or 252-394-5859 to access the vendor information and application at townofcolumbianc.com
The festival is approaching fast.
There will be the Main Street Parade sponsored by First National Bank, an appearance by Miss North Carolina, water activities along the waterfront and across the Scuppernong River at the River Park, arts and crafts vendors, children’s rides sponsored by Vidant Hospitals, helicopter rides, music and entertainment.
The day will end with a concert by “After Midnight” that is sponsored by BB&T Bank, and fireworks over the river sponsored by the Tyrrell County Tourism Development Authority.