WINDSOR - The Rho Rho Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. recently awarded Vidant Family Medicine-Windsor with the organization’s annual achievement award.
The achievement award recognizes healthcare facilities that have gone above and beyond in providing community service.
Since March 2020, Vidant Family Medicine-Windsor has continued to serve its patients without a disruption to service.
COVID-19 clinics, such as vaccines and testing capabilities were also added to the healthcare amenities.
“Our organization wanted to recognize the health care facilities in Bertie and Hertford counties. We know it hasn’t been easy during the pandemic, but Vidant Family Medicine-Windsor has continued to provide exceptional patient care and has been instrumental in keeping our communities safe and well. We thank and salute you,” said Rho Rho Achievement Week Chairman Dr. Dexter Peele.
According to Vidant Family Medicine-Windsor Manager Christy Dozier, RN, patient care has not been interrupted due to the pandemic.
“We have added even more new services relating to COVID-19 in order to keep our patients close to home. Our team members are delighted to receive this award and being recognized for their hard work. Team members have endured the front lines of COVID-19 for almost two years, and are still fighting this dreaded virus,” Dozier added.
For more information or to make an appointment at Vidant Family Medicine-Windsor, call 252-794-6600 or visit www.vidanthealth.com.
Leslie Beachboard can be reached via email at lbeachboard@ncweeklies.com.