WINDSOR – Vidant Bertie Hospital recently awarded 18 local programs $100,950 in local grant funds through its Community Benefit Grant Program.
“The Vidant Bertie Hospital Development Council is proud to partner with Vidant Health Foundation to provide funds to these deserving organizations. These organizations will reach many in our community through health education, wellness and prevention programs,” said Vidant Bertie Hospital Development Manager Jennifer Harriss.
The Vidant Bertie Hospital Development Council presented the checks at its annual Community Benefit Grant Program Awards Ceremony that was held Tuesday, July 20.
The organizations all provide programs and offer services that align with Vidant Health’s mission to improve the health and well-being of Eastern North Carolina.
“We are grateful for the wonderful work these organizations do to help the community members get healthy and stay healthy. Area residents will benefit from the various programs and services offered by these grantees,” said Vidant Bertie Hospital President Brian Harvill.
“Vidant Bertie Hospital and other regional Vidant hospitals are most appreciative to the Vidant Health Foundation for funding the Community Benefit Grants each year. We couldn’t sponsor these great programs without Vidant Health’s support,” he added.
This year’s grantees include:
Albemarle Regional Health Services received funding for its Bertie Diabetes Support Group. the Bertie County Medical received funding for its Transport for Veterans program, Bertie County Rural Health Association received funding for its medical transportation.
The Boys and Girls Club of the Coastal Plain of Martin County for its Triple Play Program. CareNet Counseling East received funding for its behavioral health counseling. The Choanoke Area Development Association (CADA) received funding for its A Healthy Start Matters program.
The Food Bank of the Albemarle received funding for its mobile food pantry program. The Good Shepherd Food Pantry received funding for its fresh fruit distribution. Martin-Pitt Partnership for Children for its Help Us Grow program.
Bertie County Cooperative Extension received grants for four of its programs. The Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program, the 4-H Cooking Camp, the Eat Smart, Move More Program and Steps to Health all received funding.
NC MedAssist received funding for its free and mobile pharmacy programs. Roanoke-Chowan Community Health Center received funding for its Prescription Assistance Program. The town of Aulander will use the funding for AED’s for its patrol cars. Youth Bertie, Inc. received funding for its Backpack Initiative program for providing weekend meals to the children of Bertie County Schools. Lastly, the Bertie County YMCA received funding for its Camp Happy Summer Camp program.