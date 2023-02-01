Annie Wilson is always ‘registering’
When Bertie County Registrar of Deeds Annie Wilson isn’t overseeing the filing of the county’s marriage licenses, birth certificates, death certificates and other documents for county residents, she is recording Bertie County life in pictures
One can see the lifelong Bertie County resident at just about every community event shooting for a variety of organizations and recording the events for prosperity, herself and her clients.
With her Canon T5 Rebel strapped around her neck, Wilson captures feelings with the click of the shutter, but what goes into those snapshots of today’s life goes back to ninth grade.
“I started taking pictures in ninth grade journalism class. That’s when I realized photography was my passion. We were developing film in the dark room,” Wilson said “From that, I would purchase the disposable cameras and would mail the roll to have them developed. I know I bought over a hundred when my son was born. I took his picture about every day. That was 1999.”
Wilson has been shooting professionally for the past five years. It was all the practice she had capturing precious moments of her infant son growing in front of her eyes that added to her talent behind the lens.
“My son has played baseball since he was six,” she recalled. “I started with a 35mm Kodak camera with a small zoom lens. When he got older, the field got larger and I couldn’t get a good shot. I was watching QVC and the Canon T5 Rebel with the lens kit came up and I bought it. That way I could get better shots of him if he was in the outfield and while he was running.”
The photographer has basically learned her craft and honed her skills by trial and error and from tips she receives and shares with other photographers she knows.
Even though she was once fond of film, she now shoots only digital. Advanced technology and all it offers currently makes photography less complicated.
Wilson tends to capture the emotion of her subject in her shots. At a recent Bertie County YMCA Media Day for basketball players and cheerleaders, attendees could see passion in each of the shots. Over the holidays, Wilson provided Pet Pics with Mr. and Mrs. Claus in support of CAABertie. Wilson’s picture of Stella, the large black shepherd on Santa’s lap, digitally depicted the longing for a bone.
“The atmosphere sets the tone for me. Whenever I have a shooting set up, I plan ahead. I research other photos of that kind, so I can be prepared for what type of look I’m expecting,” she said. “I also arrive early, to scope out the location, if it’s outside, I check the forecast for that day. If it’s inside I get my lighting set up and correct,” said Wilson.
Wilson shoots for churches, social events, civic organizations and also captures the special moments at weddings and family events.
“I really enjoy ceremonies and family events. My favorite was a memorable family reunion on a yacht,” she said.
Wilson decided to name her business after her images. Exquisite Imagez was born.
“The focus of my business is to capture high-quality shots. I aim for perfection. I like being creative, I don’t like the same pose for each person. I enjoy being different and setting up that creative shot,” said Wilson.
Currently Wilson offers full service photography for events, family gatherings and sporting events. Exquisite Imagez also offers prints on the spot with their mobile photo printer.
While Wilson records the important documents of the county during the day, she captures its life and emotion through a wide angle lens in her off hours.