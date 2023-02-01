Annie Wilson Photographer

Annie Wilson is always ready with camera in hand.

 Contributed Photo

Annie Wilson is always ‘registering’

When Bertie County Registrar of Deeds Annie Wilson isn’t overseeing the filing of the county’s marriage licenses, birth certificates, death certificates and other documents for county residents, she is recording Bertie County life in pictures

John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com