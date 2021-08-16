WINDSOR - There is a new historical marker in Windsor.
The marker details how over 500 Italian prisoners of war was interned in the region in 1943. The United States were part of the Allied Powers fighting the Axis Powers, which included Italy from 1941 to 1945.
These Italian soldiers were apprehended and captured in North Africa then transported across the Atlantic Ocean to North Carolina. In this county, there was a need for able-bodied young men who could work in the agricultural fields. Most of these prisoners became day laborers in local farmers’ fields which most of their work involved stacking peanuts.
The prisoners of war were not just in Windsor. Prisoners of War work camps were established in Martin County, Tarboro, Scotland Neck and in Windsor. For example, Prison Camp Road in Williamston is where the soldiers were housed - like in Windsor - in canvas tents. Actually, the need for workers in the fields was felt across the country, but especially in the South.
The historical marker is near the Windsor Farmer’s Market. The camp was created adjacent to the Carolina Southern Railway and the Cashie River, which is where Sutton Drive and River Street run along the Roanoke Cashie River Center. The prisoners arrived at the camp and on September 24, 1943 and began working on the harvest of the peanut crop.
The farmers who needed to use the prisoners were instructed to file and submit applications and contracts to the War Manpower Commission. The representatives of the War Manpower Commission were located at the County Agent Office in Windsor. Each farmer received a contract to state how many acres of peanuts the farmers had, how many men he can use and whether he was able to transport these men to the farm.
Farmers who had the available transportation were requested to take prisoners to and from their farms. Although farmers, without adequate transport, could use the military to move prisoners to their farms. The U.S. Army would only transport a truck load, which was a group of 20 prisoners. Prisoners could not be transported in cars or in groups of less than six men.
Prisoners could not leave camp early and could not work more than 10 hours. The farmer and the sergeant of the prisoner group had counted how many stacks of peanuts to determine pay. Farmers were instructed to send payments to the Bertie County Extension Office.
In October 1943, the harvesting of peanuts by the Italian prisoners became so successful that many farmers wanted the prisoners to do other farm jobs, including pulling corn and picking cotton. Timber and manufacturing personnel also wanted prisoners to work in their facilities or sites.
Many Italians had become accustomed to the American lifestyle and most of them were leaning about the English language. The prisoners themselves became fluent with the language to tell what they wanted from the guards. The prisoners were not looked upon as criminals and did not pose any harm to the people of Windsor. The occurrence of using Italian war prisoners for labor help assist the labor shortages at that time.
Local historian and writer Gerald Thomas has written about these prisoners of war and has written about wartime in Bertie County from the Revolutionary War to the present day. His research is the basis for this article. His article “Prisoner of War Labor Camp Established at Windsor During the Fall of 1942” may be found at usgwarchives.net.
Marcus Alston was a summer intern at the Windsor/Bertie Chamber of Commerce.