WINDSOR - When the parachute unravelled in the vacant lot next to the License Plate Agency office on Granville Street in downtown Windsor last October, no one really knew what to expect.
A 36-foot brick wall hosting artwork from decades past, a mini house on a truck, a tall guy, a petite girl and instructions on how to toss a ball in the air from the middle of the multi-colored parachute didn’t seem like a solid plan for a mural.
Add a “doodle party” to the equation and the pieces fell into place.
Artists use vision as solid plans and people tend to be curious.
Together, those points helped form a bond, as passers-by became the artist’s inspiration and assistants. Together they watched as brush strokes from the cherry picker’s platform, high above the cheers from supporters, transformed a brick wall into a picture defining a community.
The capsulized sentiments of Hand in Hand artists Andrew and Sarah McWilson rang true and hit home to the many enthused supporters who attended the finished presentation of the Windsor Mural Project Saturday, in the now colorful lot next to the LPA on Granville Street.
While the picture painted by the art defines Windsor’s diversity, the words supporting the work ‘More hands than my own to lift a story of home’ defines Windsor’s spirit.
“It’s important to us to tell the human story in our work. Though our own existence may be singular, it’s shaped by our shared humanity. We find that most when we come together, when we circle up and really see each other,” said Sarah McWilson. “We see this as how any change happens, how good it has grown. It’s the meaning of all of this and yet it can be missing too often by default.”
“It started with a parachute — a kinetic, vibrant symbol of support and unity. A metaphor for sure, because the parachute only lifts off the ground with others in the circle. Still, it was never about the parachute, but rather, the intentional act of coming together,” Andrew McWilson said.
The McWilson’s continued, “It’s a collective story of home, of community, of connection. People walk up to us frequently, point and say, ‘hey, that looks like me’. To us, that’s the very hope of everything we’re after with our work. That anyone can find themselves in the story — in the visual, in the words, and through the marriage of the two.
“Every single conversation we had with individuals along the way helped shape the meaning and the message of this work,” they added. “Again and again we come home to the truth that it’s the people who make the place what it is. And this place is no exception. Thank you for letting us call Windsor home for the last two and a half months. You welcomed us warmly, and you continue to share your love each and every day.”
The McWilsons are planning on returning in the spring to complete four in-kind murals throughout town. The locations and subject matter are to be determined.
The mural is open for viewing enjoyment 24 hours a day, however, according to McWilson, the “Golden Hour” to view the work in its full array of hues and tones is around 3:30 p.m. as the sun highlights Granville Street.
The Windsor Mural Project was created in partnership with Bertie County Arts Council, North Carolina Arts Council, North Carolina Museum of Art and Hometown Strong.