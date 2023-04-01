Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
April 01
Boat America Boating Safety Course planned
EDENTON - The US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1602 will be offering this course from 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the American Legion Post 40.
The cost is $25 for the first family member and $15 for each additional family member.
It includes the book. One will need to bring their own lunch bag.
For additional information please call or text Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
Easter Egg Hunt slated
WILLIAMSTON - The Piney Grove Baptist Church, Memorial Baptist Church and the Williamston Police Department will be hosting this Easter egg hunt from 10 – 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 01 at Godwin Coppage Park.
The Easter egg hunt is for school aged children.
Godwin Coppage Park is located at 1073 Tyner Rd. in Williamston.
Easter Bunny coming to town
WILLIAMSTON - Cakes by Becky will be hosting the easter bunny from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 01.
Enjoy a cookie and have a photo taken with the Bunny. Photos will be $10 by Chelsey Photography.
Cakes by Becky is located at 118 Harrison St. in Williamston.
A Day on the River Cornhole Tournament slated
WILLIAMSTON - Williamston Downton presents this event beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 01 at Moratoc Park.
Registration begins at 9 a.m., bags will fly at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $20 per team.
To pre-register contact akuhn@townofwilliamston.com.
Moratoc Park is located at 102 River Dr. in Williamston.
April 02
Honoring service planned
WINDSOR - Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is planning a service honoring and recognizing the Music Ministry at 10 a.m. on Sunday, April 02.
Bertie County Commissioner Chair Ronald Wesson will serve as the Worship leader and Marshall Cherry, Sr. will give tribute/recognitions.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mount Olive Rd. in Windsor.
April 04
Storytime planned
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 04.
Storytime is for children ages five and under accompanied by their parent or guardian.
Storytime will be about Easter.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
April 05
Martin Community College Health Care Orientations planned
WINDSOR - MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 05 on the Windsor campus.
This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.
There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.
For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
The Windsor campus is located at 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.
April 06
Easter Egg Painting slated
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 06.
This event is for children of all ages.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Gang Awareness and Anti-bullying summit planned
WINDSOR - S.E.E Unity is presenting this summit at 9 a.m. at Bertie Middle School and 10 a.m. at Bertie High School on Thursday, April 06.
April 07
Court Kingz slated
WINDSOR - S.E.E Unity is presenting Court Kingz beginning at 6 p.m. on Friday, April 07 in the Bertie High School Gym.
Tickets are $10 in advance.
For more information contact Erik Parker at 252-227-0306 or Casey Owens at 252-794-9622.
Bertie High School is located at 716 US-13 in Windsor.
April 08
Breakfast with the Easter Bunny slated
EDENTON – The community breakfast event with the Easter Bunny is planned from 8 – 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 08 at the Historic Edenton State Historic Sites.
Ticket purchases are required. To purchase a ticket go to edenton@ncdcr.gov. Tickets are $2.50 per person.
Historic Edenton State Historic Sites is located at 108 North Broad St. in Edenton.
April 13
Martin County 4-H Youth Livestock Show and Sale slated
WILLIAMSTON – The show and sale will be held Thursday. April 13 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Martin County Farmer’s Market.
The show will be from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., following will be the leading to grow show at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. and the sale at 6:30 p.m.
For more information call the 4-H office at 252-789-4370.
The Martin County Farmer’s Market is located at 4001 West Main St. in Williamston.
Washington Civic Center Dance slated
WASHINGTON – The Washington Civic Center is planning this dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.
Admission is $10.
DJ Justin Rouse will be playing. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, smoking or children are allowed.
For more information text 252-944-6198 or 252-364-7264.
Washington Civic Center is located at 110 North Gladden St. in Washington.
April 14
Book Signing slated
EDENTON – Author Susan Harrell Brickhead will be signing and selling her newly released book, Across the Field, a look at the history of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church through the lens of her camera from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church is located at 122 Warren Grove Rd. in Edenton.
BBQ Chicken plate sale planned
EDENTON – The American Legion Post 40 is planning this plate sale from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. and 4 – 7 p.m. on Friday, April 14.
Plates are $10.
American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
April 15
Book Signing slated
EDENTON – Author Susan Harrell Brickhead will be signing and selling her newly released book, Across the Field, a look at the history of Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church through the lens of her camera from 10 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Friday, April 15.
Warren Grove Missionary Baptist Church is located at 122 Warren Grove Rd. in Edenton.
April 18
Storytime planned
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18.
Storytime is for children ages five and under accompanied by their parent or guardian.
Storytime will be about Gardens.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
April 19
Martin Community College Health Care Orientations planned
WINDSOR – MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 on the Williamston campus.
This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.
There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.
For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
April 20
Bingo Night slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 20.
The event is free, but registration is required. Clll the library to register.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
April 22
5k Run for Hope planned
EDENTON – JAHHS 5k Run for Hope hosted by the Herren Project Club is planned for 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 22.
Pre-registration is required and is $25. Registration the day of the race us $30. to register visit https://runsignup.com/Race/NC/Edenton/5krun4hope.
John A. Holmes is located at 600 Woodard St. in Edenton.
April 24
Blackout Poetry slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, April 24.
Blackout poetry is for teens ages 13 and older.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
April 30
Albemarle Chorale Spring Concert
EDENTON – The Albemarle Chorale is planned for 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Edenton United Methodist Church.
The Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
April 1 – 30
No Show Family Picnic slated
EDENTON – Kid’s first is hosting their first hide in plain sight – no show family picnic for the month of April.
They need the public’s help, just not in person. Stay home, hang out in the yard and enjoy time with family and friends.
April is Child Abuse Awareness month. Rather than going to another event, help support Kids First’s mission.
RSVP today by going to https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.
May 06
Rehoboth Church Preservation Society Quilt Show planned
ROPER – The quilt show of quilts owned or made by local quilters is planned for 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
There will be craft booths, BBQ, hot dogs and snacks. There will also be a raffle for a quilt, door prizes and a bake sale.
The rain date for the event will be Saturday, May 20.
For more information email x12y20z50@gmail.com.
The location for the event will be 15700 NC Hwy 32 North in Roper.
2023 5k Color Fun Run slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council is hosting the 2023 5k Color Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be a free t-shirt given to each paying participant by April 16. Email shirt size to info@martincountyarts.com or call 252-789-8470.
It will be $25 for adult runner in advance and $30 the day of the race.
$15 for children ages 8-18 and 8 and under are free.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service
WINDSOR — Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.