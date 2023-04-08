Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
April 1 – 30
No Show Family Picnic slated
EDENTON - Kid’s first is hosting their first hide in plain sight — no show family picnic for the month of April.
They need the public’s help, just not in person. Stay home, hang out in the yard and enjoy time with family and friends.
April is Child Abuse Awareness month. Rather than going to another event, help support Kids First’s mission.
RSVP today by going to https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.
April 13
Martin County 4-H Youth Livestock Show and Sale slated
WILLIAMSTON - The show and sale will be held Thursday. April 13 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Martin County Farmers Market.
The show will be from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., following will be the leading to grow show at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. and the sale at 6:30 p.m.
For more information call the 4-H office at 252-789-4370.
The Martin County Farmers Market is located at 4001 West Main St. in Williamston.
How to Start a Business Seminar slated
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at MCC is planning this seminar from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.
This seminar is free and will be held online.
To register for the seminar, visit the NC SBC website at https://www.ncsbc.net or contact Debra Hardison at 252-789-0201 or email sbc@martincc.edu.
April 15
Notary Public Class slated
WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering a one day Notary Public class from 8:30 a.m. — 4 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 on the Windsor Campus.
The fee for this class is $70. To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
The Windsor Campus is located 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.
Concealed Carry Handgun Class planned
WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education will be hosting this class from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 15 on the Windsor campus.
The fee for this class is $70. To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
The Windsor Campus is located at 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.
April 17
Notary Public Class slated
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is hosting this class from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays beginning Wednesday, April 17 and ending Wednesday, April 19.
The fee for this class is $70. To register, contact Leslie Bond at 252-789-0248 or email her at leslie.bond@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
April 18
Researching Your Ancestry
WILLIAMSTON - The Daughters of the American Revolution and the Martin County Historical Society are hosting Bob Bowling at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18 at the E.J. Hayes Community Building.
E.J Hayes Community Building is located at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
Activity Director Class slated
WINDSOR - The Division of Continuing Education for Martin Community College is hosting this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays beginning on Tuesday, April 18.
For more information, contact Sue Gurley at sue.gurley@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0261.
The Windsor campus is located at 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.
Online seminar planned
WILLIAMSTON - The Small Business Center at MCC is planning this seminar from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18.
This seminar will be on how to increase your credit score to 740 and prepare for bank business loan.
This seminar is free and will be held online.
To register for the seminar, visit the NC SBC website at https://www.ncsbc.net or contact Debra Hardison at 252-789-0201 or email sbc@martincc.edu.
April 19
Activity Director Class planned
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at Martin Community College is hosting this class from 6 – 9 p.m. on Monday and Wednesdays beginning on Wednesday, April 19.
For more information, contact Sue Gurley at sue.gurley@martincc.edu or call 252-789-0261.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
April 26
Martin Community College Healthcare Orientation planned
WILLIAMSTON — MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 on the Williamston campus.
This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.
There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.
For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
May 06
Rehoboth Church Preservation Society Quilt Show planned
ROPER – The quilt show of quilts owned or made by local quilters is planned for 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
There will be craft booths, BBQ, hot dogs and snacks. There will also be a raffle for a quilt, door prizes and a bake sale.
The rain date for the event will be Saturday, May 20.
For more information email x12y20z50@gmail.com.
The location for the event will be 15700 NC Hwy 32 North in Roper.
2023 5k Color Fun Run slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council is hosting the 2023 5k Color Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be a free t-shirt given to each paying participant by April 16. Email shirt size to info@martincountyarts.com or call 252-789-8470.
It will be $25 for adult runners in advance and $30 the day of the race.
$15 for children ages 8-18 and 8 and under are free.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.