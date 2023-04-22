Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
April 1 – 30
No Show Family Picnic slated
EDENTON - Kid’s first is hosting their first hide in plain sight — no show family picnic for the month of April.
They need the public’s help, just not in person. Stay home, hang out in the yard and enjoy time with family and friends.
April is Child Abuse Awareness month. Rather than going to another event, help support Kids First’s mission.
RSVP today by going to https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.
April 22
Potter’s House Giveaway set
WINDSOR - The Potter’s House in Windsor is planning their monthly giveaway from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, April 22.
There will be refreshments.
They are accepting good used condition items.
Potter’s House is located at 841 US Hwy 13 North in Windsor.
Freedom Fund Banquet slated
WINDSOR - The Bertie County branch of the NAACP will be having this event at 5 p.m. on Saturday, April 22 at Bertie High School.
The guest speaker will be U.S. House Representative Donald Davis, music will be rendered by Timeless.
Tickets are available for $30 (ages 13 & up) and $15 (ages 6-12) and can be purchased by calling 252-325-3144.
Bertie High School is located at 716 US Hwy 13 North in Windsor.
April 26
Martin Community College Healthcare Orientation planned
WILLIAMSTON - MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 on the Williamston campus.
This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.
There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.
For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
April 29
Spring Garden Show slated
PERQUIMANS - The Albemarle Gardeners will present this event from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
There will be plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, children garden activities and more.
Perquimans County Recreation Center is located at 310 Granby St. in Hertford.
Community Forum set
WINDSOR - The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Health and Wellness Ministry will host this event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
The community forum is entitled Safe Schools and Safe Communities.
The public is invited to attend.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mount Olive Rd. in Windsor.
April 30
Spring Concert planned
EDENTON - The Albemarle Chorale will present their spring concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Edenton United Methodist Church.
The concert will be An English Spring.
Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
May 06
Vendors Needed for Event planned
ROBERSONVILLE - Vendors are needed for Music on the Corner on May 06.
Contact Janet Sink at 252-795-4157 or Cherie Tayler at 252-795-4157 for more information.
Annual Yard Sale planned
WINDSOR - The Historic Hope Foundation will hold their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 06.
Food vendors will be present.
Spaces for individuals rent are $25 without power, spaces for vendors rent for $45 with power. Call 252-794-3140 or email info@hopeplantation.org to reserve a space.
Rain date for the yard sale is Thursday, May 13.
Historic Hope Foundation is located 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
Rehoboth Church Preservation Society Quilt Show planned
ROPER - The quilt show of quilts owned or made by local quilters is planned for 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
There will be craft booths, BBQ, hot dogs and snacks. There will also be a raffle for a quilt, door prizes and a bake sale.
The rain date for the event will be Saturday, May 20.
For more information email x12y20z50@gmail.com.
The location for the event will be 15700 NC Hwy 32 North in Roper.
2023 5k Color Fun Run slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council is hosting the 2023 5k Color Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be a free t-shirt given to each paying participant by April 16. Email shirt size to info@martincountyarts.com or call 252-789-8470.
It will be $25 for adult runners in advance and $30 the day of the race.
$15 for children ages 8-18 and 8 and under are free.
May 18
Martin Community College Foundation 32nd Annual Golf Classic set
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College is planning their annual golf tournament beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Roanoke Country Club in Williamston.
Deadline for team registration with handicaps is May 8th.
For more information, contact Kinsey Price at 252-789-0299 or email kinsey.price@martincc.edu.
Roanoke Country Club is located at 13080 Fairway Dr. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.