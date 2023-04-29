Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
April 29
Spring Garden Show slated
PERQUIMANS - The Albemarle Gardeners will present this event from 9 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, April 29 at the Perquimans County Recreation Center.
There will be plant sales, locally made crafts, baked goods, children garden activities and more.
Perquimans County Recreation Center is located at 310 Granby St. in Hertford.
Community Forum set
WINDSOR - The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church Health and Wellness Ministry will host this event at 10 a.m. on Saturday, April 29.
The community forum is entitled Safe Schools and Safe Communities.
The public is invited to attend.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mount Olive Rd. in Windsor.
April 30
Spring Concert planned
EDENTON – The Albemarle Chorale will present their spring concert at 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 30 at the Edenton United Methodist Church.
The concert will be An English Spring.
Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Rd. in Edenton.
May 02
Storytime slated
WINDSOR - The Bertie Count Public Library is planning this event at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 02.
Children ages 5 and under are welcome with their parents or caregivers. Storytime will be about pets.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
May 04
Star Wars Celebration Day set
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event at 4:15 p.m. on Thursday, May 04.
Children of all ages are welcome. There will be crafts, snacks, stories and a screening of ‘Star Wars Rebels: Spark of Rebellion’.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
May 06
Free Comic Book Day slated
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event on Saturday, May 06.
Stop by the library and grab some free comics while supplies last.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Vendors Needed for Event planned
ROBERSONVILLE - Vendors are needed for Music on the Corner on May 06.
Contact Janet Sink at 252-795-4157 or Cherie Tayler at 252-795-4157 for more information.
Annual Yard Sale planned
WINDSOR - The Historic Hope Foundation will hold their annual yard sale from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 06.
Food vendors will be present.
Spaces for individuals rent are $25 without power, spaces for vendors rent for $45 with power. Call 252-794-3140 or email info@hopeplantation.org to reserve a space.
Rain date for the yard sale is Thursday, May 13.
Historic Hope Foundation is located 132 Hope House Rd. in Windsor.
Rehoboth Church Preservation Society Quilt Show planned
ROPER - The quilt show of quilts owned or made by local quilters is planned for 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
There will be craft booths, BBQ, hot dogs and snacks. There will also be a raffle for a quilt, door prizes and a bake sale.
The rain date for the event will be Saturday, May 20.
For more information email x12y20z50@gmail.com.
The location for the event will be 15700 NC Hwy 32 North in Roper.
2023 5k Color Fun Run slated
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Arts Council is hosting the 2023 5k Color Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be a free t-shirt given to each paying participant by April 16. Email shirt size to info@martincountyarts.com or call 252-789-8470.
It will be $25 for adult runners in advance and $30 the day of the race.
$15 for children ages 8-18 and 8 and under are free.
May 12
Karaoke Night set
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin and Washington Counties Chamber of Commerce present this event from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, May 12 at the Main Street Community Stage in Williamston.
Richmond Co & Productions will be there.
Should it rain the event will be rescheduled for Friday, May 19.
Bring blankets and chairs.
Main St. Community Stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
May 15
All Together Decorate planned
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event from 4 p.m. until closing on Monday, May 15.
This event is for all ages. Take part in collaborative art projects and help the library get ready for summer reading.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
May 16
Storytime slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.
Storytime is fro ages five and under and their parents or caregivers.
Storytime will be about dinosaurs.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
May 18
Martin Community College Foundation 32nd Annual Golf Classic set
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College is planning their annual golf tournament beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Roanoke Country Club in Williamston.
Deadline for team registration with handicaps is May 8th.
For more information, contact Kinsey Price at 252-789-0299 or email kinsey.price@martincc.edu.
Roanoke Country Club is located at 13080 Fairway Dr. in Williamston.
June 09
Christian Rock Band planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin and Washington Counties Chamber of Commerce present this event from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 09 at the Main Street Community Stage in Williamston.
Vintage Cross will be there.
Should it rain the event will be rescheduled for Friday, June 16.
Bring blankets and chairs.
Main St. Community Stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 17
Riverfest planned
WINDSOR – This event is planned from 12 noon – 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center.
This celebration is free of admissions and will be a day filled with activities for all ages, food trucks, vendors, live music and more.
For more information visit WindsorRiverfest.com
The Roanoke/Cashie River Center is located at 112 West Water St. in Windsor.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.