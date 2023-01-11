Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 12
Washington Civic Center dance set
WASHINGTON - The Washington Civic Center will be hosting their dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, January 12.
Admissions is $10.
There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol or children are allowed.
DJ Stanley Edwards will be playing.
Doors will open at 6:15.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
Jan. 14
Potter’s House Giveaway is set
WINDSOR - The Potter’s House Giveaway will take place from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday, January 14.
Everything is free. There will be refreshments.
They are also taking donations in good condition.
The Potter’s House is located at 841 US Highway 13 N in Windsor.
Jan. 15
Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Tribute to be held
WINDSOR - The Ahoskie Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. will be celebrating its 43rd annual tribute at 3 p.m. on Sunday, January 15 at Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church.
The speaker will be Rev. Dr. David E. Moore, Jr.
The public is invited to attend.
Indian Woods Missionary Baptist Church is located at 2330 Indian Woods Rd. in Windsor.
Jan. 17
The Bertie County Republican Party to meet
WILLIAMSTON - The Bertie County Republican Party will be holding their January meeting at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, January 17 at the Technology Center.
There will be a zoom meeting featuring Attorney Harmeet Dhillon, candidate for chair of Republican National Committee.
All are welcome to join.
The Technology Center is located at 411 East Blvd. in Williamston.
Jan. 18
CPTA Meeting canceled
RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority’s Board has canceled the meeting for Monday, January 18.
The next meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, February 15 at 2 p.m. at the Choanoke Public Transportation Authority building.
The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority building is located at 505 North Main St. in Rich Square.
Jan. 19
Finger Knitting Class to be held
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this class at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 19.
The class will be for children ages 6 and up, tweens and teens.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Jan. 24
Storytime planned
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24.
The storytime is for children 5 and under and will be on Winter animals.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Storytime slated
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24.
Storytime is for toddlers and preschoolers.
The event is free and open to the public.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Jan. 28
NC Public and Private Gardens event to be held
GREENVILLE - The Extension Master Gardener volunteers of Pitt County will be hosting this event from 10 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, January 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium.
The guest speaker will be Pam Beck,
Tickets in advance for the general public are $25, friends of the arboretum are $20 and at the door are $30.
Tickets are available at Pitt County Extension Office and wild birds unlimited. For more information call 252-902-1709.
Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium is located at 103 Government Circle in Greenville.
Jan. 30
Bingo Night to be held
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting Bingo night at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30.
Registration is required, call the library at 252-794-2244 to register.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Feb. 15
CPTA Meeting to be Held
RICH SQUARE – The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be holding their meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 at the Choanoke Public Transportation Authority building.
The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority building is located at 505 North Main St. in Rich Square.
March 16 — 19
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Martin Community Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.
They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.
Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
The Martin County Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Historical Society is assisting a PhD candidate research the German POWs in Martin County during WWII.
All of the materials will be returned.
If anyone has any artifacts, pictures or other information about the POWs, please email info@martincountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 252-508-9441.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.