Jan. 19
Finger Knitting Class to be Held
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this class at 4 p.m. on Thursday, January 19.
The class is for children ages 6+, tweens and teens.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Jan. 24
Storytime to be Held
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin Memorial Library will be hosting storytime at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January24.
Storytime is for toddlers and preschoolers.
The event is free and open to the public.
Children must be accompanied by an adult.
The Martin Memorial Library is located at 200 North Smithwick St. in Williamston.
Storytime to be Held
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24.
The storytime will be on Winter Animals and is for children ages 5 and under.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Jan. 28
Nothing Could be Finer – North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens Event to be Held
GREENVILLE - The Extension Master Gardener volunteers of Pitt County will be hosting this event from 10 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, January 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium.
The guest speaker will be Pam Beck.
Tickets in advance for the general public are $25, friends of the arboretum are $20 and at the door are $30.
Tickets are available at Pitt County Extension Office and wild birds unlimited. For more information call 252-902-1709.
Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium is located at 103 Government Circle in Greenville.
Jan. 30
Bingo Night to be Held
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30.
Registration is required, call the library at 252-794-2244 to register.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Feb. 15
CPTA Meeting to be Held
RICH SQAURE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be holding their meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 at the Choanoke Public Transportation Authority building.
The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority building is located at 505 North Main St. in Rich Sqaure.
March 16 – 19
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the
Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON - Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR - East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Martin Community Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.
They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.
Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
The Martin County Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Historical Society is assisting a PhD candidate research the German POWs in Martin County during WWII.
All of the materials will be returned.
If anyone has any artifacts, pictures or other information about the POWs, please email info@martincountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 252-508-9441.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.