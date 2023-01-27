Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Jan. 28
Nothing Could be Finer – North Carolina’s Public and Private Gardens Event to be Held
GREENVILLE - The Extension Master Gardener volunteers of Pitt County will be hosting this event from 10 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, January 28 at the Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium.
The guest speaker will be Pam Beck.
Tickets in advance for the general public are $25, friends of the arboretum are $20 and at the door are $30.
Tickets are available at Pitt County Extension Office and wild birds unlimited. For more information call 252-902-1709.
Pitt County Agricultural Center Auditorium is located at 103 Government Circle in Greenville.
Jan. 30
Bingo Night to be held
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, January 30.
Registration is required, call the library at 252-794-2244 to register.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Feb. 09
Washington Civic Center Dance planned
WASHINGTON - Washington Civic Center Dance is planned from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 9.
Admission for the event is $10. Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes.
No alcohol, smoking or children allowed.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 Gladden St. in Washington.
Feb. 10
Anniversary Banquet and Birthday Celebration planned
GREENVILLE - Peterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting these celebrations at 6 p.m. on Friday, February 10 at the Greenville Convention Center.
This celebration will be an anniversary banquet and 75th birthday celebration for Pastor Whitaker along with the pastoral anniversary.
The banquet will be an “All White Formal Attire” (silver accessories) affair.
There is no cost to attend the banquet, but you must RSVP by calling Andrew Watson at 252-435-7520 no later than February 3rd.
The guest preacher will be Bishop A.H. Lynn, Sr.
Greenville Convention Center is located at 303 Greenville Blvd. SW in Greenville.
Feb. 12
Pastoral Anniversary worship service planned
WINDSOR - The anniversary worship service will be held at 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 12 at Peterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
The guest preacher will be Rev. Walter Kinlaw.
Peterson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church is located at 514 Avoca Farm Rd. in Windsor.
Feb. 15
CPTA Meeting to be held
RICH SQAURE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority will be holding their meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, February 15 at the Choanoke Public Transportation Authority building.
The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority building is located at 505 North Main St. in Rich Sqaure.
Feb. 20
Blood Drive to be held
WINDSOR - The American Red Cross will be hosting a blood drive from 2 – 6 p.m. on Monday, February 20 at the Windsor Community Building.
For an appointment, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
The Windsor Community Building is located at 201 South Queen St. in Windsor.
March 16 – 19
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical planned
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the
Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON - Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Martin Community Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.
They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.
Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
The Martin County Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Historical Society is assisting a PhD candidate research the German POWs in Martin County during WWII.
All of the materials will be returned.
If anyone has any artifacts, pictures or other information about the POWs, please email info@martincountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 252-508-9441.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.