March 5
Rise Against Hunger Event set
WILLIAMSTON - The Holly Springs UMC will be hosting this event at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 at the Jimmy Hardison Fam.
They will be packing 20,000 meals.
For more information call Laura Early at 252-332-9072 or Ada Manning at 252-799-1224.
The Jimmy Hardison Farm is located at 20373 Hwy 64 in Williamston.
17th Pastor Celebration slated
WINDSOR - The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is announcing the 17th pastor of the church at 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 5.
The Rev. Dr. James E. Jones, Jr will be serving the church as the pastor. A meet and greet reception will immediately follow the worship service in the fellowship hall on the lower level.
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mt. Olive Rd. in Windsor.
First Pastoral Anniversary planned
AHOSKIE - The Calvary Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting this event at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 5 for Rev. Dr. Jeffery L. Wilson.
Moderator David E. Moore, Jr. will be the guest speaker.
Calvary Missionary Baptist Church is located at 600 North Catherine St. in Ahoskie.
March 7
St. Patrick’s Day Storytime slated
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 7.
Storytime will be about St. Patrick’s Day for children 5 and under and their parent or guardian.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
March 8
The Great Colon Tour planned
AHOSKIE - ECU Health has planned this event from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 8 in the Ace Hardware parking lot.
Learn about colon health, colon cancer and other lifesaving screenings and information.
There will be free wellness screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.
Ace Hardware is located at 1405 East Memorial Dr. in Ahoskie.
March 9
Washington Civic Center Dance set
WASHINGTON - The Washington Civic Center will be hosting their dance from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.
Doors will open at 6:15 p.m. Admission is $10.
DJ Stanley Edwards will be playing. There will be a 50/50 drawing and door prizes. No alcohol, smoking or children allowed.
For more information text 252-364-7264 or 252-944-6198.
The Washington Civic Center is located at 110 North Gladden St. in Washington.
March 10
The Great Colon Tour planned
WINDSOR - ECU Health has planned this event from 11 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Friday, March 10 in the Food Lion parking lot.
Learn about colon health, colon cancer and other lifesaving screenings and information.
There will be free wellness screenings including blood pressure, blood sugar and cholesterol.
Food Lion is located at 117 US Hwy 13 in Windsor.
March 11
Potter’s House Giveaway
WINDSOR - The Potter’s House Baptist Church will be having their monthly giveaway from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
They are accepting good used condition items.
Potter’s House is located at 841 US Highway 13 North in Windsor.
March 10 – 11
Hew Haw set
EDENTON - Rocky Hock Community Center is hosting this event at 7 p.m. on Friday March 10 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.
The Hee Haw will be featuring Rocky Hock Opry Band and the whole Hee Haw gang with special guests.
Tickets for the event are $15. Tickets are available at Byrum True Value Hardware, Jim’s Market and Deli, WE Nixon Hardware, Dan Pittman Insurance Agency in Windsor, Leon Nixon’s Catering, Woodard’s Pharmacy and Elizabeth City Pawn & Guns.
Rocky Hock Community Health Center is located at 126 Evans Bass Rd. in Edenton.
March 15
CPTA meeting cancelled
RICH SQUARE - The Choanoke Public Transportation Authority’s Board has cancelled the meeting for Wednesday, March 15.
The next scheduled meeting will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.
Choanoke Public Transportation Authority is located at 505 North Main St. in Rich Square.
March 16
CD Art slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16.
This event is for teens 13 years and older. It is free but registration is required.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
March 16 – 19
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the
Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
March 20
Sip of spring slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting a sip of spring adult paint and sip class at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20.
The class is $10 per person, space is limited and registration is required.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
March 21
Blood Drive set
ROCKY HOCK – Rocky Hock Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 1 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.
A $50 Nixon’s Hardware gift certificate will be given to one donor or volunteer who completes a Blood Trivia crossword puzzle available at the drive.
Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
Storytime set
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21.
Storytime will be about the Very Hungry Caterpillar. It is for children 5 and under and their parent or guardian.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
March 23
Melting Sharpie Art class slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.
Melting sharpie art is for children ages 6-12, it is free and registration is required.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
March 30
Crayon STEM Sculptures event slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.
The event is for children 8 and older, tweens and teens. Space for the event is limited.
It is free but registration is required.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Martin Community Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin Community Historical Society has a YouTube Channel called “martincountynchistoricalsociety”.
They are asking if anyone has any digitized videos from the past years and from the 30’s and 60’s to please let them know.
Contact Wayne Peele at dwp0948@gmail.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theater, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theater.
Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
The Martin County Historical Society
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Historical Society is assisting a PhD candidate research the German POWs in Martin County during WWII.
All of the materials will be returned.
If anyone has any artifacts, pictures or other information about the POWs, please email info@martincountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 252-508-9441.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.