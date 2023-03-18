Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
March 16 – 19
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON - The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the
Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
March 20
Sip of spring slated
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting a sip of spring adult paint and sip class at 5 p.m. on Monday, March 20.
The class is $10 per person, space is limited and registration is required.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Notary Public Class slated
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this class from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Monday, March 20 and Wednesday, March 22 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Vehicle Safety Inspection class set
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this training from 6 – 10 p.m. on Monday, March 20 and Tuesday, March 21 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this class is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
Defensive Driving course planned
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this course from 8 a.m. — 12 p.m. on Monday, March 20 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this course is $55.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
March 21
Blood Drive set
ROCKY HOCK - Rocky Hock Baptist Church will be hosting a blood drive from 1 – 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21.
A $50 Nixon’s Hardware gift certificate will be given to one donor or volunteer who completes a Blood Trivia crossword puzzle available at the drive.
Schedule an appointment at redcrossblood.org and enter RHBC.
Rocky Hock Baptist Church is located at 113 Rocky Hock Church Rd. in Edenton.
Storytime set
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting storytime at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21.
Storytime will be about the Very Hungry Caterpillar. It is for children 5 and under and their parent or guardian.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
Defensive Driving Course set
WILLIAMSTON - The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this course from 8 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 21 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this course is $105.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
March 23
Melting Sharpie Art class slated
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Public Library will be hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.
Melting sharpie art is for children ages 6-12, it is free and registration is required.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
March 24 – 25
Harry Potter Extravaganza returns to Edenton
EDENTON - The fourth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza, hosted by Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, will take place in downtown Edenton on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at various local businesses and the library itself. Final details are still being worked on, but mark your calendars!
For more information, contact Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at (252) 482-4112 or visit the library.
The Shepard – Pruden Memorial Library located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.
March 25
Bertie County Republican Party meets
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Republican party is having their annual county convention beginning at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at the Heritage House.
Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. followed by a precinct meeting at 10 a.m. and then the convention at 11 a.m.
All registered Republicans in Bertie County are invited to attend.
The Heritage House is located at 1303 South King St. in Windsor.
Farmers Market Spring Fling set
WILLIAMSTON – The Marin County Farmer’s Market will be hosting the spring fling from 8 a.m. — 12 noon on Saturday, March 25.
There will be a concession stand by the Williamston Community Garden.
It is free and open to the public.
Martin County Farmers Market is located at 4001 West Main St. Ext. in Williamston.
Forklift Operator class slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Division of Continuing Education at MCC is offering this course from 8 a.m. — 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 25 on the Williamston campus.
The fee for this course is $70.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
March 26
Gospel concert slated
WILLIAMSTON – West End Baptist Church is hosting a gospel concert at 6 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.
Curtis Hyler & Jubilation will be there.
West End Baptist Church is located at 1505 West Main St. in Williamston.
March 28
Be Free from Debt Hold: Preparing for a Bank Business Loan seminar planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at MCC will be hosting this virtual seminar from 6 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28.
Registration is required. To register call, Lena Jackson at 252-789-0201 or email lena.jackson@martincc.edu.
March 29
Sales & Use Tax seminar to be held
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at MCC will be hosting this seminar from 5 – 7 p.m. on Wednesday, March 29.
The webinar is free. To register visit the website ncdor.gov.
March 30
Crayon STEM Sculptures event slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is hosting this event at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 30.
The event is for children 8 and older, tweens and teens. Space for the event is limited.
It is free but registration is required.
Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
April 01
Boat America Boating Safety Course planned
EDENTON – The US Coast Guard Auxiliary Flotilla 1602 will be offering this course from 8:30 a.m. — 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 1 at the American Legion Post 40.
The cost is $25 for the first family member and $15 for each additional family member.
It includes the book. One will need to bring their own lunch bag.
For additional information please call or text Jeff Russell at 252-340-3272 or email 5thsr.16.02@gmail.com.
The American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen St. in Edenton.
April 1 – 30
No Show Family Picnic slated
EDENTON – Kid’s first is hosting their first hide in plain sight — no show family picnic for the month of April.
They need the public’s help, just not in person. Stay home, hang out in the yard and enjoy time with family and friends.
April is Child Abuse Awareness month. Rather than going to another event, help support Kids First’s mission.
RSVP today by going to https://www.ticketsignup.io/TicketEvent/LetsHideinPlainSightFamilyPicnic.
April 05
Martin Community College Health Care Orientations planned
WINDSOR – MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 05 on the Windsor campus.
This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aide I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.
There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.
For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
The Windsor campus is located at 409 West Granville St. #2123 in Windsor.
April 13
Martin County 4-H Youth Livestock Show and Sale slated
WILLIAMSTON – The show and sale will be held Thursday. April 13 beginning at 10 a.m. at the Martin County Farmers Market.
The show will be from 10 a.m. — 3 p.m., following will be the leading to grow show at 4 p.m., dinner at 5 p.m. and the sale at 6:30 p.m.
For more information call the 4-H office at 252-789-4370.
The Martin County Farmers Market is located at 4001 West Main St. in Williamston.
April 19
Martin Community College Health Care Orientations planned
WINDSOR – MCC has scheduled orientation at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19 on the Williamston campus.
This orientation is required for MCC’s Nurse Aid I or Phlebotomy classes starting in June.
There is no cost for orientation. Students attending bring some to write with.
For questions contact Sue H. Gurley RN, MCC’s Healthcare Programs Coordinator at 252-789-0261 or email sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
Martin Community College is located at 1161 Kehukee Park Rd. in Williamston.
May 06
Rehoboth Church Preservation Society Quilt Show planned
ROPER – The quilt show of quilts owned or made by local quilters is planned for 10 a.m. — 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 6.
There will be craft booths, BBQ, hot dogs and snacks. There will also be a raffle for a quilt, door prizes and a bake sale.
The rain date for the event will be Saturday, May 20.
For more information email x12y20z50@gmail.com.
The location for the event will be 15700 NC Hwy 32 North in Roper.
2023 5k Color Fun Run slated
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin County Arts Council is hosting the 2023 5k Color Fun Run at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, May 6.
Check in starts at 7:30 a.m. There will be a free t-shirt given to each paying participant by April 16. Email shirt size to info@martincountyarts.com or call 252-789-8470.
It will be $25 for adult runners in advance and $30 the day of the race.
$15 for children ages 8-18 and 8 and under are free.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.