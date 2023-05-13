Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
May 14
Mother’s Day Celebration planned
ROXOBEL – The Sandy Branch Missionary Baptist Church will be hosting this event at 10 a.m. on Sunday, May 14.
The speaker will be Mrs. Deborah Spruill Carroll. There will be a special tribute for Mrs. Annie
May 15
All Together Decorate planned
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event from 4 p.m. until closing on Monday, May 15.
This event is for all ages. Take part in collaborative art projects and help the library get ready for summer reading.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
May 16
Storytime slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Public Library is planning this event at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 16.
Storytime is for ages five and under and their parents or caregivers.
Storytime will be about dinosaurs.
The Bertie County Public Library is located at 102 Lancaster Ave. in Windsor.
May 17
Meeting slated
RICH SQUARE – The CPTA is planning their meeting at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 at the CPTA building.
The CPTA building is located at 505 North Main St. in Rich Square.
May 18
Martin Community College Foundation 32nd Annual Golf Classic set
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College is planning their annual golf tournament beginning at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, May 18 at Roanoke Country Club in Williamston.
Deadline for team registration with handicaps is May 8th.
For more information, contact Kinsey Price at 252-789-0299 or email kinsey.price@martincc.edu.
Roanoke Country Club is located at 13080 Fairway Dr. in Williamston.
Successful Sales Seminar planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Small Business Center at MCC is hosting this event from 6:30 – 8 p.m.
The meeting will be held via zoom.
June 06
Meeting slated
WINDSOR – The Bertie County Board of Elections will conduct its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 06 at the Board of Elections Office.
The Bertie County Board of Elections Office is located at 210 West Watson St. in Windsor.
June 09
Christian Rock Band planned
WILLIAMSTON – The Martin and Washington Counties Chamber of Commerce present this event from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 09 at the Main Street Community Stage in Williamston.
Vintage Cross will be there.
Should it rain the event will be rescheduled for Friday, June 16.
Bring blankets and chairs.
Main St. Community Stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 10
Food Truck Saturday
WILLIAMSTON – E.J Hayes Alumni Association, Inc. will be hosting this event from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
Spaces are $100 a spot and there are 20 spaces. Call 252-789-0040 to reserve a spot.
This event will be held at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
June 16
Summer Music Series set
WILLIAMSTON – Williamston Downtown is presenting this from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Main St. Community stage.
R.T. Johnson will be playing.
Main St. Community stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 17
Riverfest planned
WINDSOR – This event is planned from 12 noon – 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center.
This celebration is free of admissions and will be a day filled with activities for all ages, food trucks, vendors, live music and more.
For more information visit WindsorRiverfest.com
The Roanoke/Cashie River Center is located at 112 West Water St. in Windsor.
June 30
Summer Music Series set
WILLIAMSTON – Williamston Downtown is presenting this from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Main St. Community stage.
Martin Terry will be singing.
Main St. Community stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
July 14
Summer Music Series set
WILLIAMSTON – Williamston Downtown is presenting this from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Main St. Community stage.
Soulone will be singing.
Main St. Community stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
July 28
Summer Music Series set
WILLIAMSTON – Williamston Downtown is presenting this from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Main St. Community stage.
Screamin’ Bridge Bluegrass will be playing.
Main St. Community stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.