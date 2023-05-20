Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
May 27
Live Concert and Street Dance planned
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Arts Council is sponsoring this concert and dance from 6 – 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 27 in front of the Arts Council in Williamston.
The band playing will be the Legacy band.
Martin County Arts Council is located at 124 Washington St. in Williamston.
June 06
Meeting slated
WINDSOR - The Bertie County Board of Elections will conduct its monthly meeting at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 06 at the Board of Elections Office.
The Bertie County Board of Elections Office is located at 210 West Watson St. in Windsor.
June 09
Charity Golf Tournament slated
HERTFORD - Holy Trinity Episcopal Church will be hosting their 175th Charity Golf Tournament beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday, June 9 at The Sound Golf Links at Albemarle Plantation.
Registration will begin at 8 a.m. with the rest of the events following.
Can register as a four person team or an individual. Their are also sponsor opportunities.
Entry is due by Saturday, June 3. Contact Bill Rowell at 252-722-5589, Sandy Stevenson at 616-401-3408 or Nick Calabro at 252-619-5328.
The Sound Golf Links is located at 371 Albemarle Blvd. in Hertford.
Christian Rock Band planned
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin and Washington Counties Chamber of Commerce present the Christian Rock Band from 6 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 09 at the Main Street Community Stage in Williamston.
Vintage Cross will be there.
Should it rain the event will be rescheduled for Friday, June 16.
Bring blankets and chairs.
Main St. Community Stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 10
Food Truck Saturday set
WILLIAMSTON - E.J Hayes Alumni Association, Inc. will be hosting a food truck Saturday from 10 a.m. — 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
Spaces are $100 a spot and there are 20 spaces. Call 252-789-0040 to reserve a spot.
This event will be held at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
June 16
Summer Music Series set
WILLIAMSTON - Williamston Downtown is presenting their Summer Music Series from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Main St. Community stage.
R.T. Johnson will be playing.
Main St. Community stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
June 15
Speak Up Reach Out Event planned
WILLIAMSTON - The Martin County Social Services and Transit is planning Speak Up Reach Out for Thursday, June 15 from 10 a.m. — 12 noon at the E.J. Hayes Alumni Center in Williamston.
Join in and learn more about elder abuse.
Space is limited and registration is required. Registration deadline is June 5.
Door prizes will be available and lunch will be provided.
The E.J. Hayes Alumni Center is located at 705 Washington St. in Williamston.
June 17
Riverfest planned
WINDSOR - Riverfest is planned from 12 noon – 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 17 at the Roanoke/Cashie River Center.
This celebration is free of admissions and will be a day filled with activities for all ages, food trucks, vendors, live music and more.
For more information visit WindsorRiverfest.com
The Roanoke/Cashie River Center is located at 112 West Water St. in Windsor.
June 30
Summer Music Series set
WILLIAMSTON - Williamston Downtown is presenting their Summer Music Series from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Main St. Community stage.
Martin Terry will be singing.
Main St. Community stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
July 05
Storytime and craft hour planned
AULANDER - The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library has planned storytime and craft hour for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5.
The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.
July 14
Summer Music Series set
WILLIAMSTON – Williamston Downtown is presenting their Summer Music Series from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Main St. Community stage.
Soulone will be singing.
Main St. Community stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
July 18
Big Bang Boom event planned
AULANDER – The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library is planning a Big Bang Boom for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18.
The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.
July 26
Storytime and craft hour set
AULANDER – Teh Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library is planning storytime and craft hour for 3 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26.
The Sallie Harrell Jenkins Memorial Library is located at 302 Broad St. in Aulander.
July 28
Summer Music Series set
WILLIAMSTON – Williamston Downtown is presenting their Summer Music Series from 5:30 – 9 p.m. on Friday, June 16 at the Main St. Community stage.
Screamin’ Bridge Bluegrass will be playing.
Main St. Community stage is located at 140 West Main St. in Williamston.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for this program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Classes
High School Equivalency classes are available both day and night in Williamston, Robersonville and Windsor.
Funds are available to assist qualified students with the $80 fee for taking the high school equivalency tests (formerly GEDs). All basic skills classes are free.
For more information, call Catina Blake at 252-789-0288.
Bertie County Veterans Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veterans Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.