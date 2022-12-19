Out and About lists current events sponsored by nonprofit groups and churches in Bertie County. Please send listings to the Bertie Ledger-Advance, 109 South King St., Windsor, NC 27983, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.
Dec. 19 – 22
N.C License Plate Agency will be Closed
WINDSOR – The N.C License Plate Agency in Windsor will be closed for vacation December 19-22.
Anyone who needs assistance can contact the agencies in Williamston (252-792-4560 or Edenton (252-482-2424) or call 919-715-7000.
Dec. 25
Birth of Jesus Christ Celebration to be Held
WINDSOR – The Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will be celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ from 10 a.m. on Sunday, December 25.
The guest preacher will be Bishop James E. Jones, Jr.
They cordially invite the public to come worship and fellowship with them
Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church is located at 102 Mt. Olive Rd. in Windsor.
Ongoing
Be a Voice for a Child
WILLIAMSTON – Become a Guardian ad Litem Program volunteer to help abused and neglected children.
No specific education or experience is required to volunteer for tis program; only a true desire to “be a voice for a child in the community”.
Contact the local program to learn more by calling 252-331-4562 or visit volunteerforgal.org.
The Martin Community Players Presents Spring Musical
WILLIAMSTON – The MCP will present their Spring Musical Disney’s Beauty and the Beast. The first night of the performance will be at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, 2023, second night will be at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023 and then a matinee at 3 p.m. on Sunday, March 19, 2023 at the Martin County Auditorium.
Adult tickets will be $15. Senior citizens and students will be $10.
For more information contact Andy Weaver at 252-661-0609.
The Martin County Auditorium is located at 1260 Godwin Ave. in Williamston.
Volunteers Needed
WINDSOR – East Carolina University Home Health and Hospice is currently searching for volunteers.
To schedule a presentation about the volunteer program or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Shameka Watford at 252-209-3737 or via email at shameka.watford@vidanthealth.com.
Gallery Theater Seeks Input
AHOSKIE – Is there a play someone is interested in seeing performed at the Gallery Theatre, Inc. in Ahoskie? If so, email Hugh Davis at HughHDavis@gmail.com or go to http://bit.ly/galleryplays and submit the title to the theatre.
Bertie County Veteran’s Office Provides Service
WINDSOR – Bertie County Veteran’s Affairs Officer Denise Clark acts as the local advocate for veterans, to provide information about rights and benefits.
For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 252-794-5304.
DAV Claims
WILLIAMSTON – The Disabled American Veterans meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of every month to file claims at the AMVETS Post 227 Building, 214 East Main St. in Williamston.
There is no charge for this service.
For more information, contact service officers Charles Lins at 252-508-6326 or Charles “Red” Beddard at 252-802-0633.
Small Business Center
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Small Business Center (SBC) also serves Bertie County.
Requests for assistance are welcome.
To schedule an appointment, call 252-789-0201.
GED Testing
WILLIAMSTON – Martin Community College’s Division of Continuing Education offers online GED testing for all four competency modules: mathematical reasoning, reasoning through language arts, science and social studies.
For more information, call 252-789-0229.
Stroke Survivor Support Group
EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.
For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling 252-482-6767.