ASKEWVILLE - Relay for Life fundraising has begun in Bertie County.
The Askewville Preschool program raised $6,000 by doing an Easter egg fundraiser at the school.
Bobbie Parker, treasurer of Relay for Life in Bertie County, sent Bobbi Holley, Principal of Askewville Preschool, an email containing the easter egg fundraiser idea. Holley said that she fell in love with the plan.
Holley informed her staff of the idea and they began cutting out eggs to send home with their students. Every child enrolled in their school was involved in the fundraiser.
The teachers sent the eggs home with the students after they were cut out for the students then to go forth and sell the eggs for $1 in memory or in honor of their loved ones that are fighting and fought cancer.
There are 77 students enrolled in the Askewville Preschool, these children managed to sell 6,000 eggs in just a two-week time span. The children brought the eggs back to school and turned them into their teachers after they were purchased for the teachers to decorate them and display them throughout the school.
Holley, along with the teachers in the preschool, decided to make it a competition in each classroom. At the end of the fundraiser, the two top sellers were given a big Easter basket filled with goodies from each class. The students were presented with them the day of the schoolwide Easter celebration when the Easter bunny joined them at school.
“The children did a great job with the fundraiser. It was nice to hear and see the children talking about their loved ones that they may have not gotten the chance to know but they wanted to remember them and their fight with cancer along with honoring the ones that are currently fighting cancer,” stated Holley.
Relay for Life in Bertie is grateful and proud of the efforts that the preschool children brought forth. Even at their young age the children understand the importance of taking a stand against cancer in honor and memory of their loved ones.
“In order for the Relay for Life of Bertie to meet their mission of eliminating cancer, the American Cancer Society understands the importance of reaching out to the K-12 constituents. This is where education of the issues surrounding cancer starts, where lifelong habits of healthy lifestyles begin, where our youth are taught the value of giving back, volunteering, doing something for greater good, it all begins within the school system,” said Bobbie Parker.
“It is so wonderful to have the privilege of working with a school system to embrace these same ideals for their students. Thank you to the faculty and staff of Askewville Preschool and to the Bertie County Schools for their continued support in the fight against cancer and assisting us in educating our students of the importance of cancer awareness,” Parker continued.
Do not forget to come out to honor and remember family members, friends and more that may be battling cancer. Bertie County Relay for life will be from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20 at the Bertie High School.
It will be a drive up hybrid event this year so they will have games, music and more at the event this year. Also, do not forget to sign up as a survivor online if you have not already done so. Once one has completed the form online you will then be prompted to continue the steps to receive the survivor shirt, as they will not be given out at the Relay for Life event this year. It is also never too late to register or begin fundraising for Relay for Life.
