Once upon a time, the thought of publishing a book was left to the visions of Updike, Cheevers, Irving and Lemony Snicket.
Now, Colerain Elementary School art students in Juanita Patton’s class may see it differently thanks to the help, instruction and encouragement offered by Bertie County Arts Council (BCAC) members.
“I reached out to Bertie County Arts Council to inquire about upcoming events that our students could attend and/or to seek help in finding local artists who would be willing to visit our school for a day. Unfortunately, there were no events scheduled at that time for a field trip; however, after speaking with Susie (Remkes), she did inform me of local artists that would be willing to visit our school to work with the students on various projects,” Patton said.
Remkes, the BCAC President, sprung into action and recruited four artists and three assistants to work with the future possible BCAC members.
“The artists created their own lesson plan and each taught a different technique. Laura Orsini taught Collage Art, Jaquelin Perry taught Henri Matisse to the fourth grade, Josie Joyner did a St. Patricks Day craft with second and third graders and I used the book "The Dot" by Peter Reynolds. I instructed kindergarten and first grade students that one dot can mark the beginning of their art journey. We all had a ball,” said Remkes.
Orsini is the creator of Fairy Positive and began collage creating during COVID. The seed for Fairy Positive was planted with a question from a friend who asked: “how do you know when you won the day.” Orsini’s answer was simply, “When I go to bed grateful.”
The author claims the answer, that came quick and easy, led her to write her book, Get in the G Zone: Develop a Gratitude Attitude so You Can Win in Life.
“From that book flowed my first collaged Gratitude Fairies, that led me to write an illustrated children's book, The Gratitude Fairy,” she said.
With her self publishing ability, Orsini decided to expand on the collage making class and has decided to publish a book of the students’ collage artwork.
“The students did a remarkable job creating rabbit collages. My favorite bits were how enthusiastic they were, and how wonderfully varied their artistic styles are. These are some talented kids,” claimed Orsini.
The artist has secured release from parents in the class giving permission to turn the artwork into a book. Orsini’s goal is to have the book in hand by May 2 at Bertie High School for the opening of the Bertie County Schools Art Expo.
Patton is also preparing for the show and plans on submitting some of the artwork that the students created from the BCAC visit.
The art teacher has been a substitute teacher with Bertie County school district since September, 2022 and spent the majority of time at Colerain Elementary School as one of the substitute art teachers. Going forward she looks forward to working with Remkes and the BCAC.
“The class was absolutely wonderful and it was exciting for our students. The artists were all patient, kind and very helpful to the students. We can’t thank them enough,” said Patton. “We would definitely like to work with BCAC in the future on other projects with the students.”