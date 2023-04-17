Colerain Art

Juanita Patton's art class learns collage.

Once upon a time, the thought of publishing a book was left to the visions of Updike, Cheevers, Irving and Lemony Snicket.

Now, Colerain Elementary School art students in Juanita Patton’s class may see it differently thanks to the help, instruction and encouragement offered by Bertie County Arts Council (BCAC) members.

