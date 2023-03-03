Aulander Elementary School Principal Dr. Chandra Eley recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the second nine-week grading period.
Those honored include:
Principal’s List
Guerrero Gutierrez, Sophia Nicole
Whitaker, Ameera Ra’Qual
Williams, Aleesia Jordin
Daniels, Joshua Christopher
Godwin, Silas Llewellyn
Williams, Amia Makenzie
Brown, Skylar Janiyah
Norfleet, Angel Yvette
Askew, Lillian Grace
Cherry, Syi’narie Layonnie
Godwin, Cordelia Lee
Harmon, Rocariyez Quadrek
Rankins, Kieryona
Winston, Myles Jamuson
Holley, Shanyla Layla
Honor Roll
Abbensetts, Josiah Kayden
Leary, Juztice McKinzee
Riddick, Jayden Kimbrough
Sykes, Tori Janae
Winston, Mason James
Allen, Quan’Najah J’Nel
Gatling, Chloe L’Oreal
Mabine, Journie Tayla Harmony
Peele, Whitman Farrell
Yeldell, Sterling Jermaine
Blount, Ahmir Ja’had
Spivey, Le’onna Ter’riyah
Watford, Zay’veon Jamill
Ballard, Royal Essence
Holloman, Anneisha Nicole
Leary, Jaden McCoy
Cherry, Skylar Katie
Freeman, Tar’Niya Ajanae
Jenkins, Laykin
Mitchell, A’Zai Jemetris
Williams, Amare’ Dequan
Adderton, Anastasia Marie
Dunphy, Aria Rei
Faison, Davon McCrae
Hudgins, Alaina Juanita
Hudgins,Ava Martia
James, Amiya Dior
Paredes Sanchez, Jenaro
Simmons, Londynn Janae
Smith, Kamari Jayden
