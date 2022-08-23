BCS Convocation 2022

The staff of Windsor Elementary School participate in the Bertie County Schools Convocation.

 John Foley Bertie Ledger-Advance

If the Bertie High School Convocation held last Wednesday is a sign of things to come during the 2022-2023 school year, the students are in talented and dedicated hands.

The gathering of educators and the support teams that keep students on a path to success was a four hour display of talent, passion and support as teachers, administrators, custodians, bus drivers and cafeteria workers raised the roof at Bertie High Gymnasium. It could have been billed as “Bertie Has Talent.”

John Foley can be reached via email at bertienews@ncweeklies.com.