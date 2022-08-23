If the Bertie High School Convocation held last Wednesday is a sign of things to come during the 2022-2023 school year, the students are in talented and dedicated hands.
The gathering of educators and the support teams that keep students on a path to success was a four hour display of talent, passion and support as teachers, administrators, custodians, bus drivers and cafeteria workers raised the roof at Bertie High Gymnasium. It could have been billed as “Bertie Has Talent.”
While “Keeping the Main Thing the Main Thing” was the theme headlining the event, the underlying ingredient to the morning’s activity was enthusiasm and focus for the upcoming school year while furthering the education and growth of the students.
After a two year bout with COVID, educators, support staff and students are anxious to get back to the business of education, learning and teamwork.
“I just want to say thank you to everybody. If I could get every single employee of Bertie County Schools to please stand, and just like we cheer for basketball teams and baseball teams and football teams you are a team and you should be applauded. So give it up for everybody that teaches your child, your grandchildren, and your neighbor,” said Bertie County Schools District Executive Director of Operations Michael White as thunderous applause shook the bleachers.
The principal parade from each of the schools in the district was constant. Team leaders left the bleachers and pranced, danced and strutted to the stage with the help of DJ background music to step up and render remarks focused on the future for their schools and accomplishments in the coming months.
West Bertie Elementary School Principal Tawanda Smallwood claimed her school was “the best in the West” while introducing her entire staff with the roar of support and applause from other educators.
It was also a morning of poetry and verse. Bertie Early College High School Principal Antonio Hoggard recited a self penned piece focusing on “We Straighten Up and Fly Right as We Soar to Higher Heights…”
White quipped after the presentation he hadn’t realized Hoggard was a poet, claiming “a poet, I didn’t know it.”
Bertie School Schools Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood performed a scholastic coup and arranged for ECSU Chancellor Dr. Karrie Dixon to be the Keynote Speaker of the event, even though ECSU had begun classes two days earlier.
Dixon, was named 12th Chief Executive Officer and seventh Chancellor of Elizabeth City State University on Dec. 14, 2018. Prior to her appointment as interim chancellor on April 9, 2018, Dixon served as co-lead on the ECSU New Directions Phase 2 Operational Team since early 2017.
Dixon has served as a senior administrator at the University of North Carolina System since 2008. In 2014, she was promoted to Vice President for Academic and Student Affairs. Dixon was responsible for overseeing the Division of Academic and Student Affairs for the System’s 17 institutions. During her tenure, she was responsible for providing University-wide guidance for policy that shapes the work and practice within academic and student affairs divisions.
Dixon highlighted her convocation address by reciting a poem by Joshua T. Dickerson, ‘Cause I Ain’t Got a Pencil’: I woke myself up, Because we ain't got an alarm clock. Dug in the dirty clothes basket, Cause ain't nobody washed my uniform. Brushed my hair and teeth in the dark, Cause the lights ain't on. Even got my baby sister ready, Cause my mama wasn't home. Got us both to school on time,To eat us a good breakfast. Then when I got to class the teacher fussed, Cause I ain't got no pencil.
Dixon elaborated on Dickerson’s words, explaining the importance of understanding what students go through and the importance of purpose.
“Without the efforts of K-12 there will be no doctors, lawyers, astronauts, teachers, scientists or principals. Our society needs all of you and you educate our children. This year’s theme, keeping the main thing the main thing is appropriate,” Dixon said, adding, “In the midst of these uncharted times everyone has experienced throughout the pandemic it is necessary to remind us of our purpose. It translates to and the message resonates to our students and parents and leaders. This poem is the essence of your theme. I know it is a voice you can relate to.”
The takeaway message was to meet students where they are, understand what they may be experiencing and provide a pathway to a brighter future.
“We have to look at each other and protect each other and encourage each other because we are experiencing times that are uncertain. We must be there for each other. We need to build an environment where our students love where they live and learn and our employees love where they work. I encourage you to do this. I felt the energy today and we need that energy to last the whole year. I encourage you each to accept this challenge, be there for each other and most importantly be there for the students you serve,” the Chancellor said in closing.
School begins for Bertie County students on Monday, Aug. 29.