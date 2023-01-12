As concerns mount that more and more Bertie County school students are facing influence by gang affiliation, community leaders are attempting to step up their Gang Awareness Program.
Primarily driven by Bertie County School District officials and the Bertie County Sheriff’s office, two gang forum meetings have been held addressing the problem.
Last Thursday, the second meeting was held at Bertie High School to discuss the development of after school activities, by community organizations, that could be offered to students.
Bertie High School Coordinator of Safety and Security Danny Perry organized the meeting to address feedback received from the community after the previous forum was held in November 2022.
“The feedback we received claimed kids did not have enough after school activities to keep them busy. The purpose of the meeting today is to bring together community members to develop a plan of events and activities outside of school activities,” said Perry. “We’re going to jump right in to define what your organization can offer as far as after school activities. Our goal here is to compile this from groups and organizations and present this list and make it available to all of parents so they know what is offered.”
The plan may include distributing the activities pamphlet to the parents of school-aged children with the intent of keeping youth involved in organized activities.
The meeting’s focus also dealt with the challenges of getting community members and families involved in gang prevention. The low number of meeting attendees and the reaction by those surprised at the rise in gang involvement in Bertie Schools, may prove many families are not aware of the problems of county gang activity.
“I am just a realist. I think the parents that are coming are the parents already concerned. You have got to go out into the community to get the parents involved. They aren’t coming to the school for a meeting,” said Hive House Director Vivian Saunders. “You’ve got to go to Colerain, you’ve got to go to Kelford, you’ve got to go where the children are.”
As Director of the Hive, Saunders has been an advocate of “boots on the ground” and has been a community supporter for decades. Under Saunders’ direction, the Hive offers community services to support families and children with educational programming, along with respite services for parents and caregivers.
The Hive offers a safe place for children to learn and grow, plus a food pantry and meals for the needy. Saunders’ first hand “boots on the ground” knowledge gained from daily experiences speaks for itself.
Saunders went on to explain the parents of teenagers in Kelford, for example, are not going to come to a meeting at the school.
“You’ve got to go to the mobile home parks. It may be nothing more than having a table and a tent. But you’ve got to go to the people. I don’t think you’re getting feedback from the parents of the kids that are carrying the guns,” she said. “You need to go out into the community.
“First of all, they don’t think anybody cares about us. They’re trying to keep the lights on, trying to keep these kids bathed, trying to keep them fed,” said Saunders. “We’ve got to put the responsibility back on the parents.”
Bertie County YMCA Director Casey Owens agreed with Saunders and suggested meeting with the Gang leaders — ‘Big Homies’ — directly in an attempt to solve the problems.
“Miss Vivian made a great point. These kids, the shooters, are getting younger. We need to go to the ‘Big Homies,’ we need to talk to these adults. We have to let them know we are losing our kids and if they consider themselves a Big Homie we have to meet with them.
“Every little gang has their own “Big Homie,” Owens continued. “If we can find a way to unify them and bring them in, let them know it’s getting out of control and what we are trying to do is to get a handle on this. Who they see at the dinner table, may not be who they really are. We have to find a solution.”
Perry’s plan going forward includes compiling all of the suggestions from attendees and presenting them at the next Gang Forum Meeting to be scheduled in late January or early February.