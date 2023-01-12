The fate of the Bertie County Early College High School property is still up in the air.
The Bertie County Board of Commissioners, on advice of the county attorney, rejected portions of the original term sheet provided by the Bertie County School Board.
The 819 Governor’s Road property – which is often referred to as the old Southwestern Middle School — was declared surplus by the board of educations during the October 2022 meeting and efforts began at that time to transfer ownership of the parcel.
In a letter of Nov. 17, 2022, Bertie County Manager Juan Vaughan II notified Superintendent of Schools Dr. Otis Smallwood the commissioners had previously expressed interest in acquiring the property and would like to explore the terms.
“The Bertie County Board of Commissioners have discussed this matter and expressed interest in acquiring this property a number of times. Carolina Rebuilding Ministry, a faith-based organization that assists low-income homeowners complete repairs needed for improved health and safety, provided a letter of intent expressing interest in leasing a portion of this property from the county if acquired,” Vaughan wrote. “Good Shepherd Food Pantry has also confirmed its interest in leasing a portion of this property to expand services to Bertie County residents.
“Before the county negotiates terms of lease agreements with any organizations, the Board of Commissioners must decide if it will acquire this property,” the letter continued. “The Board of Commissioners is very interested in knowing the terms for the transfer of this property as determined by the Bertie County Board of Education in order to make a decision.”
After reading the term sheet, the county commissioners responded, again, by letter, this time raising concerns about two of the terms of the agreement.
“As it relates to the second term of sale, the 1938 North Carolina Supreme Court established the rule that a city or county may enter into a contract that binds future boards if the subject of the contract is a proprietary activity of government,” the second letter reads. “If, however, the subject is a governmental activity, such a contract is void. Our county attorney has concluded that setting the budget of a local government unit is a fundamental local government activity. Based on this conclusion, he has advised: ‘The Board of Commissioners needs to be able to maintain flexibility in its appropriations from year to year because the board doesn’t know when the next disaster may hit the county or what the county’s needs may be three or four years down the road’
“Based on this reasoning and on the holding in plant food, the current Bertie County Board of Commissioners cannot commit itself, or any future Board, to maintaining the current level of local appropriations and capital outlay over the next five years.’ As it relates to the third term of sale, the Board of Commissioners holds the historical significance of this property in high regards; however, our county attorney has advised the County not to agree with the third term of sale as presented.”
Vaughan went on to ask the board to reconsider the terms of sale. The County Board of Commissioners plan on reviewing those terms at its Jan. 19, 2023 meeting.