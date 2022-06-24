WILLIAMSTON - Bertie County resident Robert Russell was recently awarded the Williamston Rotary Club’s Tony Bowen Memorial BLET [Basic Law Enforcement Training] Scholarship at Martin Community College (MCC).
Russell is a cadet in the current BLET class which will conclude in July. He is currently serving as an officer trainee for his sponsoring law enforcement agency, the Edenton Police Department.
The scholarship was established by the Williamston Rotary Club to memorialize Lt. Anthony “Tony” E. Bowen for his dedicated service to the town of Williamston Police Department. Bowen passed away in 2018.
The scholarship assists cadets with the cost of starting the program and transportation.
Club member and MCC’s Communications Director, Judy Jennette, stated, “Although the tuition for North Carolina’s BLET cadets is covered by their sponsoring law enforcement agency, many struggle to cover the cost of books, class uniforms and travel expenses. I am so proud of Williamston’s Rotarians for committing the Club’s hard-earned funds toward this incredibly important program.”
All current BLET cadets were invited to apply for the scholarship. Applicants had to write an essay about why they chose to enter law enforcement.
Russell’s essay noted, “I have always had a passion for public service, and I want to follow in the footsteps of my uncle to become a career law enforcement officer.”
Russell started his law enforcement career as a correctional officer at Bertie Correctional Institution (BCI) in Windsor. During his four years at BCI, Russell was promoted to the rank of Sergeant and became a member of the Prison Emergency Response Team (PERT).
As a member of this team Russell responded to numerous disturbances including riots, stabbings and escapes.
Russell also worked with local Bertie County law enforcement agencies during Silver Alerts to assist them in locating individuals who suffer from dementia or other cognitive impairments.
His BCI experience motivated Russell to seek the sponsorship of the Edenton Police Department and enter the BLET program at MCC.
Upon completion of the BLET program, Russell wants to concentrate on being a good police officer and work toward serving on a narcotics team. He also wants to work toward advancement in rank, perhaps becoming a division leader or even a police chief.
“I feel as though my future goals are more attainable thanks to the support of the Williamston Rotary Club. I really appreciate their faith in me and in their desire to support law enforcement,” he said.
