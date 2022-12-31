WINDSOR - Bertie Middle School Principal Ashley Bradley recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the school’s most recent grading period. Those honored include:
Grade 6
Updated: December 31, 2022 @ 2:44 am
