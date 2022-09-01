Bertie County School opening was delayed two hours on Monday as a dense fog blanketed the area making driving hazardous.
However, once school officially opened a 10 a.m., everything went smoothly.
“The first day of school went great in spite of the fog delay. Kids and staff were excited and geared up to have an awesome 2022-23 school year. Everyone is about ‘Keeping the Main Thing the Main Thing’ as we are building a better Bertie,” said Bertie County School District Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood.
BCS Director of Operations Michael White was enthusiastic about the upcoming school year, despite the slight delay.
“We started off the morning with a bit of a surprise with the fog delay, but I think everyone handled that with class and understanding,” he said. “As we traveled around to all of the schools today, there was such a positive vibe in the hallways and classrooms — smiling faces everywhere. Kids — big and small — were learning from their new teachers and looking forward to conquering their classes.”
White added, “And I will add that everyone that I spoke to was so well mannered and polite — from Pre-K to twelfth grade. If we can keep such a positive attitude there is no limit to where our students will end up by the end of the year.”
Windsor Elementary School Principal Clara Lee wasn’t too concerned about the fog and was happy it lifted.
“The fog was a delay, but everyone is here now and settled in. It is a great day,” said Lee. “We’re planning on a great year here at Windsor Elementary.”
And while the fog delayed the opening, school was dismissed at its regular time.
John Foley can be reached via email at jfoley@apgenc.com.
Staff Writer
