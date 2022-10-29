WACO, Tex. - More than 730 Baylor University graduates received their degrees during summer commencement ceremonies Aug. 13 in the Ferrell Center.

President Linda A. Livingstone, Ph.D., presided over the ceremonies with Provost Nancy Brickhouse, Ph.D., and the deans of Baylor’s 12 colleges and schools presenting the candidates for graduation. Nearly 50 faculty members served as marshals and ushers during commencement.

