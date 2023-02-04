...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
rough waters.
* WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the
Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CULLOWHEE - Mikayla Caroon of Windsor has been named to the Western Carolina University Fall 2022 Dean’s List.
Caroon was among more than 2,000 students to achieve this honor. To qualify for this honor, students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher with a minimum of 12 credit hours.
