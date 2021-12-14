COLERAIN – The following students were named to the Colerain Elementary School Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the first grading period.
Principal’s List
Watson, Jamarion Damere
Council, Braylon Jamere
Watson, Nylah Nashae
Weldin, Nathan
Bembridge, Mackenzie Nicole
Mitchell, Jalia Simone
Morris, Brianna Nicole
Perry, Hinley Grace
Perry, Jordyn Renee
Honor Roll
Battle, Camal Aaron
Long, Aiden Kamari
Runner, Lijean Karmello
McKinney, Shayona Milae
Planck, Elijah Jacob
Wiggins, Naszir Semaj
Council, Peyton Janelle
Perry-Lee, Jaylin Nizir
Chamblee, Cassia Chanel
Richardson, Angel Ann
Bookman, Raelynn Denise
Petersoli, Neialah Dawn Christine
Richardson, Genesis Nevaeh
Roughton, Raelynn McCabe
Satchell, Karisma La'Doris
Spears, Jeremiah Chase
Spears, Josiah Chance
Taborn, April Love'a
Williams, Nevaeh Giselle