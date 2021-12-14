COLERAIN – The following students were named to the Colerain Elementary School Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the first grading period.

Principal’s List

Watson, Jamarion Damere

Council, Braylon Jamere

Watson, Nylah Nashae

Weldin, Nathan

Bembridge, Mackenzie Nicole

Mitchell, Jalia Simone

Morris, Brianna Nicole

Perry, Hinley Grace

Perry, Jordyn Renee

Honor Roll

Battle, Camal Aaron

Long, Aiden Kamari

Runner, Lijean Karmello

McKinney, Shayona Milae

Planck, Elijah Jacob

Wiggins, Naszir Semaj

Council, Peyton Janelle

Perry-Lee, Jaylin Nizir

Chamblee, Cassia Chanel

Richardson, Angel Ann

Bookman, Raelynn Denise

Petersoli, Neialah Dawn Christine

Richardson, Genesis Nevaeh

Roughton, Raelynn McCabe

Satchell, Karisma La'Doris

Spears, Jeremiah Chase

Spears, Josiah Chance

Taborn, April Love'a

Williams, Nevaeh Giselle

