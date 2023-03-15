COLERAIN - Colerain Elementary School Principal Daphne Williams recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the school’s most recent grading period.
Those honored include:
...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 9 AM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 expected. * WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and southeast Virginia. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 9 AM EDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
COLERAIN - Colerain Elementary School Principal Daphne Williams recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the school’s most recent grading period.
Those honored include:
Principal’s List
Council, Peyton Janelle
Long, Christian Jah’Ron
Askew, Geramiah Xavier
Bembridge, Mackenzie Nicole
Bookman, Raelynn Denise
Johnson, Miliyah Raye
Lassiter, Charlotte Maylynn-Margaret
Mitchell, Jalia Simone
Morris, Brianna Nicole
Perry, Jordyn Renee
Richardson, Genesis Nevaeh
Roughton, Raelynn McCabe
Spears, Josiah Chance
Taborn, April Love’a
Harrell, Landon Devon
Weldin, Holden Brayson
Honor Roll
Barnes, Ke’Naisjha Ar’Unique
Cotton, Messiah Arnez
Hardee, Jaliyah Camille-Michelle
Mccleese, Rico Obryan
McKinney, Shayona Milae
Wiggins, Naszir Semaj
Wilson, Ma’Kiya Kizerrie Imunique
Eley, E’moni
Harrell, Jayden Jeremiah
Hyman, Kaiden Joel
McNair, Jaquavion Sema’j
Outlaw, Larry Donnell
Sanderlin, Zikeira Nevaeh
Williams, Payton Skylar
Winborne, D’Aharia Mytoyia
Hayes, Jasiah Machaunda
Watson, Jamarion Damere
Chamblee, Cassia Chanel
Council, Braylon Jamere
Hayes, Charlotte Natileiah
Morris, Amari A’Draya
Watson, Nylah Nashae
Harris, Malilah Janae
Logan, Marquawn De’Von
Satchell, Karisma La’Doris
Askew, Ava Harmonie
Jefferson, Danae Havanna
Jones-Holmes, Kalel Sincere
Postell, Xy’mera Zy’ariah
Taborn, Ivey Love’a
Thompson, Kali Zariah
Watson, Jewellz Ty’Juan
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.