AHOSKIE - The Aspen Institute College Excellence Program (Aspen) announced today that Dr. Murray J. Williams, president of Roanoke-Chowan Community College, is one of 26 leaders selected for the 2022-23 class of the Aspen New Presidents Fellowship.

This program, made possible with support from JPMorgan Chase, supports community college presidents in the early years of their tenure as they work to achieve higher and more equitable levels of student success.