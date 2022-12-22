Henderson

Newly elected Bertie County school board member Vernette Henderson takes the Oath of Office.

WINDSOR - The final meeting of the year of Bertie County Board of Education, the organizational meeting for 2023, was highlighted by swearing in ceremonies, holiday gift baskets, student awards and new beginnings.

Bertie County school board member Rickey Freeman was elected board chair immediately following the swearing in of newly elected school board member Vernette Henderson. Board member Christine Dudley was nominated and elected as board vice chair, while former Chair Tarsha Dudley thanked her fellow board members for their support during her term as chairperson.

