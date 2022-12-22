...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING THROUGH FRIDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and very
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Friday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
Newly elected Bertie County school board member Vernette Henderson takes the Oath of Office.
WINDSOR - The final meeting of the year of Bertie County Board of Education, the organizational meeting for 2023, was highlighted by swearing in ceremonies, holiday gift baskets, student awards and new beginnings.
Bertie County school board member Rickey Freeman was elected board chair immediately following the swearing in of newly elected school board member Vernette Henderson. Board member Christine Dudley was nominated and elected as board vice chair, while former Chair Tarsha Dudley thanked her fellow board members for their support during her term as chairperson.
Freeman also thanked the board for his appointment as chair and went on to thank his supporters.
Following the organizational meeting board members were presented holiday gift baskets in a show of appreciation by the district.
Executive Director of Operations Michael White proceeded to present awards to students for a variety of achievements.
“Each month, Bertie County Schools recognizes a student who demonstrated outstanding academic performance. For the month of November the student from Bertie Early College High School is Amoni Smith,” said White.
White went on, “Character building is also a large part of the Bertie County schools education process. Monthly, Bertie County Schools recognizes students from each of the schools that demonstrates the character trait of the month; The character trait for November was honesty.”
The following students were recognized for demonstrating that trait: McKennedi Leary, Windsor Elementary School; Jenaro Sanchez, Aulander Elementary School; Shawn Walton, West Bertie Elementary School; Derrick White, Colerain Elementary School; Tory Square, Bertie Middle School; Addam Dano, Bertie Early College High School.
Bertie County School Superintendent, Dr. Otis Smallwood, presented each student with an award certificate.
In other business, Patricia Ferguson of Heritage Talent and Pray the Path announced her plans for a local film festival to encourage local student talent to pursue a filmmaking career path.
Ferguson’s Pecan Picking Short Film Festival is scheduled to premier in September 2023.
Ferguson said the festival will host some of the most creative films by some of the most promising local, state and national filmmakers. The three-day event will host films of all lengths and genres.
Film festival short film screenings will take place at various locations during the three day festival, beginning on September 9, 2023.
“The films screened at these festivals includes projects that are rich in a diversity of voices,” Ferguson said.
Heritage Talent Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival intends to offer new filmmakers a platform to introduce their work. The festival will offer a “hybrid” category featuring projects created by young filmmakers who partner with adult filmmakers to showcase their projects and craft. Film categories include action, animation, documentary, feature, music video and commercials.
The goal of the festival is to celebrate the creative arts and showcase local talent in rural and urban centers.
“As new kids on the creative arts promotion block, Heritage Talent is proud to celebrate the creative arts and showcase local talent, especially from rural and urban centers. Heritage Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival was founded to showcase filmmaking from nontraditional places, and address and emphasize the role of prayer and hope as essential tools in overcoming obstacles,” said Ferguson. “The Heritage Pecan Pickling Short Film Festival creates an environment that is welcoming for new emerging filmmakers and creatives to produce compelling short films from 5 minutes but under 45 minutes to include documentaries, animation and hybrids, that explore the role of prayer in untold stories.
“I have a love for film, TV and billboards and a love for promoting and showcasing local talent, furthering a vision to connect the local community with opportunities in the entertainment industry that include performing, visual, creative, conceptual and graphic arts,” she said.
The next Bertie County school board meeting is scheduled for January 10, 2023.