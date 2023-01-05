Graduation came early for nine Bertie High School students as they turned their tassels on Dec. 19, 2022 at an intimate graduation ceremony held at the Bertie High School auditorium.
Graduating student Allen Christopher Foy II welcomed family, friends and faculty to the event following the student’s entrance procession to Sir Edward Elgar’s ‘Pomp and Circumstance.’
While the ceremony was held for the nine graduates, the auditorium was packed with student supporters sporting cameras, flowers and balloons.
Bertie County School Superintendent Dr. Otis Smallwood offered congratulations to the students before they were presented diplomas by Bertie High School Principal Jonathan Matthews. One by one the graduates crossed the stage to the cheers of encouragement from family and friends.
“That’s my baby,” shouted one mother as her daughter was handed her diploma.
Camera phones were busy as proud parents captured the moments that seemed so long in coming.
Proudly congratulating the first class to graduate under his leadership, Matthews spoke of the three “B’s” that are so important.
“Be brave, be bold and be better,” was the advice the principal offered to the class, expressing his gratitude and pride in the graduates.
Seniors who have earned the required units of credit for graduation by the end of first semester may exit with an official transcript.
During the second semester, if authorized by the principal, they may participate in extracurricular activities with the exception of interscholastic athletics and may participate in graduation exercises at the end of the school year also.
The early Bertie High School graduates were Dalyen Lenae Bland, JaeJuan Anthony Brinkey, Jackson Ray Casteloe, Allen Christopher Foy II, Jaquez Qualik Lassiter, Shamir Leandre Mebane, Ty Quavious Imek Swain, D’Myia Dashanne Taylor and Trinity Leona Walton.
The evening concluded with Kudos going out to all the teachers and staff that contributed to the graduates along the way.