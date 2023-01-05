Bertie grads early

Students turn their tassels after graduating early from Bertie High School.

 John Foley/Bertie Ledger-Advance

Graduation came early for nine Bertie High School students as they turned their tassels on Dec. 19, 2022 at an intimate graduation ceremony held at the Bertie High School auditorium.

Graduating student Allen Christopher Foy II welcomed family, friends and faculty to the event following the student’s entrance procession to Sir Edward Elgar’s ‘Pomp and Circumstance.’

