...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...North winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Albemarle Sound and Alligator River.
* WHEN...Until 6 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
Dropped out of High School but still wanting to go to college to get a degree or diploma?
Well, now there is a way to do so by earning a degree or diploma along with obtaining a GED at the same time.
Roanoke Chowan Community College is now offering a program called Ability to Benefit (ATB).
The program offers one the opportunity to earn their GED credential while acquiring a college-level degree or diploma. It is a dual enrollment program that gives qualified students access to the federal PELL grant.
The students must demonstrate they can be successful in college level studies.
There are some pre-qualifications for the Adult Education Program. A student qualifies for the program by being enrolled in the Adult Education Program, pass the math and language GED test, pass the approved ATB test or complete at least six college level credits and interview with the coordinator for acceptance or alternative options.
The participation for the ATB is based on acceptance in the federal aid program. The student must apply for financial aid (FAFSA) and qualify to receive an award based on family income and citizenship status. The student has to select from one of the programs listed below, continue attending class in the adult education program and pass the remaining two GED tests within the first semester of entering college.
Roanoke Chowan Community College’s goal is the provide a productive workforce, reduce poverty, and allow families to thrive along with reducing welfare dependency.
The ATB has a variety of programs that they offer in order to obtain a degree or a diploma.
The degree programs offered are Associate Degree Nursing, Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology, Cosmetology, Non-Transfer Business Administration, Emergency Medical Services and Criminal Justice.
The diploma programs that are offered through ATB are Criminal Justice, Welding, Medical Office or Office Administration, Cosmetology, Air Conditioning, Heating and Refrigeration Technology and Business Administration.