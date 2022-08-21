AHOSKIE - The final numbers have been announced and Roanoke-Chowan Community College has the highest enrollment percent increase among community colleges in North Carolina with an increase of 41 percent.

“I am so proud of the efforts and teamwork of our dedicated leaders, faculty, and staff who contributed to this percent increase in enrollment at R-CCC,” states Dr. Murray J. Williams, president of the college. “They have shown through a big team effort that enrollment is ‘everybody’s business’ at our college. It is their hard work that is to be commended.”

