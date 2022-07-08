On Monday, June 20, seven students currently in Martin Community College’s (MCC) Nurse Aide I (NA I) program were presented with Bridge to Career Cohort scholarships awarded by the N.C. State Employee Credit Union (SECU) Foundation.
The students will complete the course Aug. 31.
The NA I program prepares students to provide personal care and basic nursing skills for the elderly. Emphasis is on the role of the nurse aide; communication; documentation; infection control, safety; resident’s rights; common disorders/diseases of body systems, aging changes; personal care and grooming; accurate measurement of vital signs; elimination; nutrition; death and dying.
Many NA I students use this credential as a stepping-stone toward becoming a Registered Nurse. Starting this year, MCC has a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Roanoke- Chowan Community College (R-CCC) to provide ten openings for MCC students in their Associate Degree Nursing (ADN) program. This will allow MCC students to transfer their credits and credentials to R-CCC and complete the ADN program there. NAI certification is one of the requirements for entry into R-CCC’s ADN program.
A total of 24 health care students received one of the 30 SECU Bridge to Career Cohort Scholarships awarded to MCC for the 2021-2022 Fiscal Year. These scholarships may be used for registration fees, books, certification fees, course supplies, and other educational expenditures for eligible Continuing Education programs.
MCC’s Human Resource Development (HRD) Program Director, Candance Bryant-Whitehurst, manages the SECU Bridge to Career Cohort Scholarship.
“These scholarships mean so much to our students,” she said. “They really do create a bridge toward a fulfilling career and decent wages. Having seen first-hand the need and appreciation of these 30 scholarships, I fully intend to continue to submit the funding proposal each year. The Bridge to Career Cohort scholarships are available for all of our health care classes offered through the Division of Continuing Education.”
While accepting her scholarship, Aliya McLeoud stated, “This class has given me a better understanding of the work I have a passion for. This is a career that allows me to make others happy every day. This is preparing me for my goal to become a Physical Therapist.”
Lance Joyner, a United States Air Force veteran, active member of AMVETS, and recent graduate of MCC’s EMT Basic program said he wanted to become a certified NAI to improve his skills and help the community.
Latrica Hines, who is currently working as a Food and Beverage Associate with Dilweg Company, commented, “My time at MCC has been a wonderful experience so far. I plan to get my NA II certification and work my way toward becoming an RN.”
Kanisha Duggins stated, “Being an MCC student has meant a lot to me because it is the starting point toward completion of my lifelong dream and goal of becoming an RN.”
Jakia Rascoe has found a calling in MCC’s NAI program. She is already working as a Personal Care Assistant (PCA) with Home Health Care.
“MCC has been a good experience for me and placed me on a path toward earning an RN degree,” she said.
Recently married Sidaijiah Sheppard Ferguson stated, “I can start my career and make my family proud. After I finish this program, I would like to work in a hospital setting.”
Ashiya Outlaw commented, “My time at MCC has been well spent. The teacher is amazing. I intend to continue my education and eventually pursue my bachelor’s degree in nursing.”
The SECU Bridge to Career Program strives to help remove financial barriers for unemployed and underemployed students seeking careers with sustainable wages in their local communities. Administered by each college, the initiative focuses on assisting individuals with finding vocational and job placement opportunities through eligible training programs that lead to state-regulated or industry-recognized credentials. Scholarship funding will be applied to educational expenses and other expenditures associated with their program of study through a North Carolina Community College workforce development program.
State Employees’ Credit Union’s local Advisory Board member Judy Jennette comments, “SECU members share a deep commitment to education and the cooperative spirit of helping others. The SECU Bridge to Career Program is an opportunity to help these students succeed, opening doors that will challenge and prepare them for a new career and a future in today’s workplace. On behalf of SECU Foundation, it gives me great pleasure to offer our congratulations to the scholarship recipients and to express my personal pride in these students and their efforts to succeed.”
With the combined commitments for the SECU Bridge to Career and “People Helping People®” Community College Scholarship programs, SECU Foundation funding for the NC Community College System totals over $1 million annually.
In addition to NA I, MCC’s Continuing Education Health Care programs also include Nurse Aide II, Medication Aide for Long Term Care, Phlebotomy, Health Care Activity Director, and Pharmacy Technician. For more information, contact Sue Gurley at 252-789-0261, or via email at sue.gurley@martincc.edu.
For more information, contact Judy Jennette, Director of PR and Institutional Advancement at 252-789-0310.