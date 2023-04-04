Anyone who thinks eating healthy food costs more than unhealthy food, should think again.
That is the message Bertie County N.C. Extension Agent Elizabeth Baker is sharing with Pre-K or Kindergarten students. The methodology behind the program is to teach youngsters about healthy eating early and they may carry the message home.
Currently, in Askewville and in Colerain Preschool next month, Baker is on a mission as she begins planting the words ‘healthy food’ into preschooler’s vocabulary.
She has boots on the ground when it comes to The Steps to Health program, delivered locally and across the state by county-based N.C. State Extension staff. Partners in the program include N.C. Department of Social Services; N.C. State Extension; Eat Smart, Move More, North Carolina; N.C. State University’s More In My Basket program; NC Division of Aging and Adult Services; local health departments; Head Start Programs; schools; and congregate nutrition sites.
“Currently, I am layering Color Me Healthy classes with the students’ outdoor garden on Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. until April 4. Then I start in Colerain Preschool Monday and Tuesdays on April 24 until May 22,” said Baker. “I wanted to motivate and celebrate Askewville Preschool programs’ nutrition and physical activity quality improvement with REACH."
REACH recognizes early childhood education (ECE) while advancing children’s healthy habits and is a statewide pilot program to publicly recognize ECE programs that go “above and beyond” to support children’s health and healthy habits.
ECE programs are eligible for REACH recognition when they meet key evidence-based practices in one or more of the following areas: Child Nutrition, Farm to ECE, Oral Health, Physical Activity, Outdoor Play and Learning, and Screen Time.
Recognized programs receive signage, marketing materials, a profile on the REACH website, mentions on social media and other public recognition.
Funding for the program is provided by the USDA and is part of regular class time.
“Specifically, the program consists of nine weekly 30-minute lessons. It is designed to stimulate all the senses of young children: touch, smell, sight, sound and, of course, taste. It uses color, music and exploration of the senses to teach children that healthy eating and physical activity are fun. Taste tests have been added to coincide with each lesson in order to enhance the multi-sensory learning experience,” said Baker.
Parent handouts contain nutrition tips, family physical activity suggestions, reading book recommendations and grocery store adventures.
All participants are awarded a certificate of participation at the completion of the program.
Steps to Health is North Carolina State University’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program-Education (SNAP-Ed) Program. It empowers youth, adults and communities through evidence-based nutrition programs to promote healthy eating behaviors and food resource management strategies.
The organization collaborates with partner organizations to expand and build healthy food and physical activity access in local and regional communities.
The SNAP-Ed goal is to improve the likelihood that persons eligible for SNAP will make healthy food choices within a limited budget and choose physically active lifestyles consistent with the current Dietary Guideline for Americans and the USDA food guidance.