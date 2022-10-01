...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northeast North Carolina and Virginia,
including the following areas, in northeast North Carolina,
Bertie, Camden, Chowan, Eastern Currituck, Gates, Hertford,
Northampton, Pasquotank, Perquimans and Western Currituck. In
Virginia, Brunswick, Chesapeake, Greensville, Hampton/Poquoson,
Isle of Wight, James City, Lunenburg, Mecklenburg, Newport News,
Norfolk/Portsmouth, Southampton, Suffolk, Surry, Sussex, Virginia
Beach and York.
* WHEN...Through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Tropical Cyclone Ian made a second landfall in South Carolina
today and track northwest across the Carolinas tonight.
Several rounds of moderate to heavy rain are likely in the
watch area today through tonight before the heaviest rain
pushes offshore Saturday morning. On average, 2 to 4 inches
of rain are expected, with localized amounts of 4 to 6 inches
possible. Despite the dry antecedent conditions, this will
likely be enough to result in a few instances of flooding,
especially in urban and flood prone areas.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
AHOSKIE - A study by NC State University College of Education Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research of R-CCC concludes that Roanoke-Chowan Community College (R-CCC) is ‘an educational institution positively changing the lives of families and communities in northeastern North Carolina.’
Researchers conducted individual interviews and five focus group interviews, including a total of 23 faculty, staff, students, board of trustees, alumni, and community partners. Most of the interviews took place on the institution’s campus during a site visit to R-CCC.
“We are pleased the Belk Center selected our college to conduct an ‘equity study’ on our campus,” states Dr. Murray J. Williams, president of R-CCC. “The purpose of the Belk Center’s equity case studies is to learn from community college students, faculty and administrators about the programs, policies, and practices that lead to successful outcomes for historically underserved populations including American Indian, Black, and Latin students in a rural area.”
R-CCC was selected as an equity case study site due to its relatively high enrollment rates of historically and systemically underserved groups, particularly students identifying as Black and Pell-eligible within a rural region of the state.
The study found that the relatively ‘small size and community environment’ creates a ‘culture of care’.
“I feel like everyone’s family here,” said one student interviewed in the study.
College employees interviewed said they want to provide premier services. One staff member shared her commitment: “I want to feel I’ve given them courteous customer service. I want to let them feel that they are my important priority.”
Interviews revealed there are sociocultural challenges that impact the area such as the cycle of poverty. There has been a drop in enrollment particularly among Black men. Enrollment for this population declined from 2018- 2021 from 23 percent in 2018 to 16 percent in 2021.
“I think a lot of Black males may have to take a job to support a family and going out to get a job may be the most important thing, explained one interviewee. “About college they say, ‘I’ll get there when I can, but right now, I need to work’.”
Campus stakeholders were clear about the lack of resources in the area and the challenges faced at R-CCC. They noted that more programs are needed to engage Black men as students including increased support and encouragement for local male students to attend community college.
In the study, President Williams also pointed out the need to partner with local business and industry to train potential employees to take jobs.
“Community partnerships must be strengthened to ensure students are able to access internships and long-term jobs that will boost individuals, R-CCC and the region,” said Dr. Williams.
The study concluded that campus stakeholders want to continue to build a familial learning and working environment to assist in meeting the complex needs of the area.
For more information about enrolling at R-CCC, visit www.roanokechowan.edu or call the Office of Admissions at 252.862.1248.
About RCCC
Roanoke-Chowan Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System and located in Hertford County.
Roanoke-Chowan Community College, a member of the North Carolina Community College System and located in Hertford County.

is a public, two-year institution of higher education offering associate degrees, diplomas, certificates, college and career readiness, and customized business and industry training in a variety of delivery modes promoting public service, transfer, and workforce development for a diverse student body, leading them to contribute to the vitality of an increasingly global community. Learn more at www.roanokechowan.edu