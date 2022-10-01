AHOSKIE - A study by NC State University College of Education Belk Center for Community College Leadership and Research of R-CCC concludes that Roanoke-Chowan Community College (R-CCC) is ‘an educational institution positively changing the lives of families and communities in northeastern North Carolina.’

Researchers conducted individual interviews and five focus group interviews, including a total of 23 faculty, staff, students, board of trustees, alumni, and community partners. Most of the interviews took place on the institution’s campus during a site visit to R-CCC.

