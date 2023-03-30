While the phrase “Just do It” has been embedded in the nation’s psyche for years. The message at Bertie High School on Wednesday, in reference to teenage drinking, was “Just Wait.”
The Bertie County ABC Board held its first Alcohol Education Program since the pandemic at BHS on Wednesday, March 29.
The yearly program is sponsored by the State ABC Board and focuses on the dangers of underage drinking.
Bertie County ABC Board Chairman Miles Davis hosted the event, which included Bertie County Commissioners Ron Roberson, John Trent and Corey Ballance, Emergency Medical Responders, State Highway Patrol and the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office, represented by Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin.
The ABC Board schedules the event around prom time each year in an attempt to remind students of the dangers of drinking and driving.
While the body bag demonstration, complete with a cross armed student inside of it, filled the auditorium with somber looks, the message was simple. If one drinks and drives, he or she may be going on his or her last ride with crossed arms in a body bag.
The Governor’s Highway Safety representative, Rodney Poole, exuberantly addressed the students as he told his story of his first shot of vodka at 14 years old. Poole has been an international substance abuse prevention speaker for the past ten years and he’s also a graduate of Shaw University.
“I drank because I wanted to be like my brother. He set the example. I was a running back, a high jumper and a good athlete. Except I couldn’t remember the plays. Alcohol did that,” said Poole.
“Alcohol ruins a lot of things, including your life. I was fortunate. I am in recovery.”
As an addicted recovering alcoholic, Poole explained what addiction means and how to stay away from the problem.
“If you begin drinking at 14 years old, you have a 57 percent chance of becoming an addict. If you wait until you are 21, you only have a 4 percent chance of becoming an addict.
“Just wait,” said Poole.
Binge drinking is one of the major causes of teenage drinking death.
Sheriff Ruffin’s advice may have been some of the most moving and it hit home to many in the auditorium.
Saying he was originally from Hertford County, the Sheriff shared the fact he grew up just like the students he was addressing, worked hard and became the Sheriff.
“I appreciate the opportunity to be here today. The message here today is very important,” he said. “I have been out there. I have been the one that has to deliver the news, the message to the family that there has been a terrible accident. Believe me, it is not something I want to do.”
“I have to tell you: do not drink and drive. Driving while drinking will ruin your life,” advised Ruffin.
Under the General Statute all local ABC boards are required to spend not less than 7 percent for alcohol education in an attempt to decrease teenage drinking.