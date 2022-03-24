LEWISTON WOODVILLE - Truck drivers are in high demand in the United States today.
Those classes are coming to the Educational Vitality Center in Lewiston Woodville through Roanoke-Chowan Community College.
Two guys who know all about the class are Tarrance Davis and Ralph Edwards, both of Ahoskie.
As recent graduates of truck driver training at Roanoke-Chowan Community College (R-CCC), they are now certified Class A truck drivers operating tractor trailer trucks on the highways.
“I get calls every day from recruiters looking for truck drivers,” says Davis. “They can’t find enough drivers to fill the supply chain needs in the country right now.”
Davis, who is working toward owning and operating his own business, comes from a family of truck drivers as his grandfather, father-in-law, and brother-in-law are all truck drivers.
“It’s a great opportunity to get experience with a tractor trailer truck and then to be able to operate your own business,” says the former law enforcement officer.
CDL ‘Class A’ Truck Driver Training is a four-week training (weekdays) and 8-week training (weekends) with small classes and job placement available upon successful completion. The program at R-CCC has graduated over 50 certified drivers in recent months, many who received immediate jobs or began their own business. Eligible students can receive tuition assistance and scholarships are available.
“This course has the up-to-date information you need to get a driving job,” says Davis. “I am looking forward to my future business.”
Ralph Edwards took a long path to become a truck driver. Formerly in the military, he worked for years at Smithfield Packing and also part-time at Roanoke-Chowan Community College.
“I was helping to advertise truck driving classes by putting up signs and then I thought why am I telling others about this class when I can do it myself,” states Edwards. “Roanoke-Chowan Community College has opened major doors for me professionally.”
He now drives tractor trailers long distances across states and says ‘after the pandemic’ it feels good to be out on the road seeing new places.
Both drivers encourage others to consider truck driving, pointing out it’s a way to ‘write your own paycheck.’
“Don’t let age stop you,” says Edwards who is approaching 60. “You just have to believe in yourself and you can do it. I say a prayer of thanks every time I drive by R-CCC.”
For more information about truck driver training or to enroll in a class at R-CCC, contact the Office of Continuing Education at 252.862.1307 or email Registrar Sharda Britt at sdbritt0117@roanokechowan.edu to register for Class A truck driver training.