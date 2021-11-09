WINDSOR - State Employees’ Credit Union (SECU) members, through the member-funded SECU Foundation, presented two $1,250 scholarships to Martin Community College students Miranda Meldick and Cuong “Kevin” Pham.
Each recipient will also be eligible for up to three more semesters of scholarship assistance for a total of $5,000.
They were selected from among seven applicants by a committee. Due to COVID-19, SECU representatives deferred the presentation of the scholarships to Martin Community College President Wesley Beddard.
Meldick, a resident of Windsor, joined Martin Community College’s Physical Therapy Assistant (PTA) program after graduating from Bertie Early College High School and Martin Community College in May.
The early college program made it possible for her to earn a tuition-free associate in science degree and her high school diploma simultaneously.
Although Meldick is only 18 years old, her multiple credentials made her a strong candidate for the highly competitive PTA program at Martin Community College.
“After I graduate, I plan to remain in North Carolina and work as a physical therapy assistant. This scholarship means a lot to me because it makes me want to work harder to graduate,” said Meldick.
Pham, a Greenville resident, and the son of Vietnamese immigrants, was born in California, and moved with his mother to North Carolina as a young child.
He eventually joined the United States Marine Corps and honorably served this country for eight years. Upon leaving the military, Pham searched for a career where he could assist veterans.
After considering several options, he felt a strong connection to Martin Community College’s PTA program.
Pham feels that the SECU Scholarship will motivate him to work harder and successfully complete the program.
“It was a big honor to receive the scholarship,” he said.
When Pham completes the PTA program, he plans to seek employment in a Veteran’s hospital or clinic in eastern North Carolina.
Based on the Credit Union philosophy of “People Helping People,” these scholarships recognize the recipient’s desire to obtain a college degree and change their lives and the lives of others for the better.
Scholarship funds will be applied to tuition and other expenses associated with their community college education.
“My fellow SECU members and I are dedicated to helping North Carolina students succeed in their pursuit of higher education. The SECU Foundation ‘People Helping People’ Scholarship program allows us the opportunity to provide resources for many deserving individuals to attain their educational goal’s through our state’s excellent community college system. I am very please to awarded these scholarships to Miranda and Kevin,” said SECU local Advisory Board Member Judy Jeanette.
The N.C. SECU Foundation established its “People Helping People” scholarship program to assist students attending North Carolina universities and community colleges, in attaining their educational goals.
Since its establishment in 2005, the ‘People Helping People’ scholarship program represents an annual commitment of over $5 million, with a collective total of over $76 million.
Annually, SECU members provide two $5,000 scholarships to each of the 56 community colleges in North Carolina.
SECU is a not-for-profit financial cooperative owned by its members and has been providing employees of North Carolina and their families with consumer financial services for 78 years.
