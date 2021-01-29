Williamston – “I am very happy that we could attract a candidate of Lawson Walston’s caliber to MCC.”
This was Tammi Thurston’s reaction to Walston joining the Martin Community College Equine Program. Thurston serves as MCC’s Director of Equine Training and Business Technology.
“His expertise in training, especially with racehorses, will add a whole new dimension to our equine program. Our students will certainly benefit from his vast experience and knowledge of the equine industry,” she added.
Walston joined MCC’s equine faculty on Jan. 4 from North Carolina State University, where he was the Equine Unit Manager since 2005.
While at NCSU, Walston managed the day-to-day barn operations as well as the daily maintenance of up to 60 horses on the property. His work included both preventative and routine medical care.
Walston evaluated stock to determine their temperaments, abilities and aptitudes for training. He also developed a robust and well-trained volunteer base to assist the university in managing the herd.
His resume includes work as a Bloodstock Agent, which is a buyer and seller of horses on behalf of clients in the thoroughbred racing industry.
For 13 years, Walston worked as a horse trainer for Cool Breeze Stables in Zebulon.
Walston earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Animal Science from N.C. State in 1989 and is currently working on a Master of Science Degree in Agriculture Education through NCSU.
He is also a licensed race trainer in four states, as well as a licensed Steeplechase trainer and holds a certificate in Equine Breeding Management.
Walston describes himself as being “an accomplished rider and trainer with a passion for equine education.”
He pointed out his passion for sharing his experiences and his knowledge.
“I enjoy mentoring and teaching students as well as the public,” Walston said. “And I work diligently to create a safe environment in which that teaching can occur.”
In 2015, Carolina Hoofbeats Magazine polled its readers to nominate and choose their top 10 - five men and five women – “movers and shakers” in the state’s equine industry.
Walston was selected. He noted in the article, “I didn’t have an ‘in’ within this industry. I had to earn it among the trainers and owners.”
Thurston explained, “Among the many reasons that Lawson Walston fits into MCC’s equine program is his grasp of the wide range of day-to-day tasks that come with managing an equine teaching facility.
“He understands the extremes a program like this requires. Typical days are filled with teaching the students how to safely and effectively care for the horses as well as management tasks like fixing fences and stacking hay.” Thurston added.