Evan Wells receives a total of $36,000 over a three year time period.
Wells received the Aubrey Lee Brooks Scholarship for the upcoming 2021-2022 academic school year. Wells is a graduate from Bertie Early College and plans to attend North Carolina State University.
The scholarships were established in 1956 by Aubrey Lee Brooks, who was a Person County native and prominent Greensboro attorney. Applications are available to high school seniors from 14 different North Carolina counties. The recipients were chosen based on the late Mr. Brook’s qualifications which are: academic standing, character, leadership, financial need, and the will of the recipient to help him or herself prepare for a career as a useful informed citizen.
The scholarship will provide Wells up to $12,000 for the 2021-2022 academic school year and may be renewed for a period of three additional academic years.
In addition to the annual scholarship, Brooks Scholars may receive additional funding to support research or travel abroad, summer internships and a one time computer stipend of $2,500.
Wells was selected through a competitive process that included an interview with a county committee and a final selection by a committee of faculty and staff from each of the three eligible universities, which are North Carolina State University, the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. There were nearly 200 students that applied for the Brooks Scholarship this year.
About CFNC:
College Foundation of North Carolina (CFNC) is a free service of the State of North Carolina provided by a collaboration of North Carolina State Education Assistance Authority, College Foundation, Inc. and Pathways (the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, the N.C. Community College System, the N.C. Independent Colleges and Universities and the University of North Carolina System). CFNC promotes access to North Carolina higher education and assists students with education planning, career planning and applying and paying for college. CFNC offers resources toll free at 1-866-866-CFNC and at CFNC.org.