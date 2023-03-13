West Bertie Elem School Principal Natasha Stephenson recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the second grading period.
Those honored include:
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 2 PM EDT WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 2 PM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 30 degrees possible. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and Isle of Wight Counties, and the city of Suffolk. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
...FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 9 AM EDT TUESDAY... ...FREEZE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... * WHAT...For the Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures between 29 and 32 degrees expected. For the Freeze Watch, sub-freezing temperatures as low as 27 to 30 degrees possible. * WHERE...In North Carolina, Northampton, Hertford, Gates, Bertie, Chowan and Perquimans Counties. In Virginia, Southampton and Isle of Wight Counties, and the city of Suffolk. * WHEN...For the Freeze Warning, from midnight tonight to 9 AM EDT Tuesday. For the Freeze Watch, from late Tuesday night through Wednesday morning. * IMPACTS...Freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. &&
West Bertie Elem School Principal Natasha Stephenson recently announced the Principal’s List and Honor Roll for the second grading period.
Those honored include:
Principal’s List
Gentry, Matthew
Hill, Luca Christoph
Jenkins, Amara
Sanders, Ryan Bernard Lee
Bryan, Kyra Maliyah
Johnson, Danoi Malachi
Mejia Tabora, Ashley Patricia
Rice, Laila Charnele
Smith, Antione Ji’Aire
Stewart, Leah Jo-hanna
Bess, Zha’Kyria Ja’Kala
Brimley, Makayia Renee
Rice, Ryan Zahir
Honor Roll
Davis, Jahkye Tyleik
Ellis, Caden
Keemer, Divyne Asset Marie
Mejia Tabora, Angel Santiago
Navarro, Naomi Azariah
Pugh, Calleigh
Pugh, Jamel Khalil
Rascoe, Noah
Robinson, Azaria Hazel
Thompson, Kamari Micaih
Williams, Briyon Marque
Callander, Montana Jolie
Dukes, Braelyn Amya
Hardy, ZiYanni Denada
Harrell, Bryant Tyrone
Parker, Gavin Dean
Perry, Ajadwin Marquez
Wiggins, Trinity Aniyah
Davis, Lukas Nathan
Flythe, Sophia Lee-Anne
Powell, Aniyah Leigh
Speller, Ameya Chloe
Speller, Paityn Leigh
Suy Chan, Oliver Antonio
Williams, Amiracle Naomi
Williams, Serenity Annique Lanay
Bass, Tanya Marie
Davis, LaShawn Reyes
Freeman, Persia Summer-Rayne
Harris, Jace Odell
Little, Ti’Niyah Lashea
Watford, Eesoni Marie
Watson, Myla’Mahogany Alexandria
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.